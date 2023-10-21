Until just a year ago in Argentina there was a widespread belief that the centre-right Juntos por el Cambio coalition would return to govern in the elections scheduled for Sunday 22 October: discussions within the coalition mostly focused on defining who would be the presidential candidate. The country, governed by the center-left since 2019, was going through yet another profound economic crisis, President Alberto Fernandez was largely unpopular, his vice-president Cristina Kirchner, a reference point for the progressive and Peronist area, was dealing with a corruption trial which in December 2022 would have landed her a six-year prison sentence. The ultra-liberal and far-right economist Javier Milei had already appeared in national politics, but he was considered an unlikely candidate and had a limited following outside Buenos Aires, the capital.

Today all the polls place Patricia Bullrich, winner of the centre-right primaries in August, in third place in voting intentions: in the last days of the electoral campaign Bullrich attempted a difficult comeback to try to at least reach the run-off. Meanwhile, the Argentine economic crisis continued, worsening further. The center-left has not solved its problems and has chosen Sergio Massa as its presidential candidate, whose choices as Minister of Economy have proven to be rather ineffective.

The radical change of perspective for the center-right depended almost entirely on the explosive rise of support for Javier Milei. The far-right populist candidate and the party he founded, La Libertad Avanza, won the primaries, considered a kind of big national poll before the presidential elections. In August he obtained an astonishing 30 percent of the votes with messages against the “caste” with the slogan “Let everyone go”, presenting proposals such as the indiscriminate cut in public spending and the abandonment of the local currency (the peso) in favor of the dollar.

Today, after a theatrical and over the top electoral campaign, in which he often appeared with a chainsaw (to symbolize cuts in public spending), he is also credited with a few more points. Although in the recent history of Argentina the polls have not always been too reliable, it seems very likely that Milei will reach the run-off: he says he is convinced that he can win in the first round.

Presidential elections involve compulsory voting (under penalty of a fine) and the direct election as president of the candidate who has obtained at least 45 percent of the preferences, or 40 percent with a 10 point advantage over the second. At the moment neither Massa, credited with a percentage between 25 and 28, nor Bullrich seem to be able to reach 30 percent: a scenario in which the “anti-establishment” economist reaches 40 percent of the votes in the first round, immediately obtaining the presidency, is considered unlikely but not impossible.

Milei’s growth is the result of communication skills and social media campaigns that are as unscrupulous as they are effective, of an almost perennial economic crisis after the bankruptcy of 2001, when the government announced its inability to repay foreign debts and return to savers money invested in government bonds. Milei also took advantage of a rather blocked political landscape, in which he had an easy time presenting himself as the only novelty and possible solution.

In the last twenty years, Argentine politics has developed entirely along the axis of a contrast between Kirchnerism and anti-Kirchnerism.

Kirchnerism is the center-left political current that refers to the former president Nestor Kirchner (died in 2010) and his wife and political heir Cristina: since 2003 it has expressed four of the last five presidents. The right has almost always defined itself by opposition, in a re-edition of the historical antagonism between Peronists and anti-Peronists (in this case the central figures were those of Juan Domingo Perón and his wife Evita, in the post-war period and in the 1950s). This contrast has brought almost no results in the stabilization of an economy always close to collapse and has been accompanied by numerous and recurring scandals linked to corruption, on both fronts.

Milei was able to intercept the exasperation of a good portion of the electorate, especially the younger ones and the more humble social classes: today in Argentina 4 out of 10 people live below the poverty line.

Milei is a very atypical character, initially known above all for his oddities: he said he spoke telepathically with one of his five dogs, considered as children; he made himself known with some television appearances in which he dressed as a superhero or destroyed models of the Central Bank with a bat; she was the protagonist of a successful theater tour. Since he has been in politics, his extreme theses on every topic and the violent verbal attacks, with insults and shouting, which he reserves for practically everyone: political opponents, economists, journalists and even the Pope, have made the news.

Much of his political speech is based on an economic proposal which he says would “put an end to inflation”, which reached 138 percent on an annual basis in September, and the weakness of the peso, which has lost 20 percent of its value against the dollar only since the beginning of October. Today one dollar is exchanged on the parallel market (but tolerated) for 1000 pesos: a year ago around 250 were enough. Milei promises to make materialisation, i.e. the abandonment of the national currency in favor of the dollar, effective (in reality a complex measure considered by most to be unachievable) and claims to want to “burn the Argentine Central Bank”, a symbol of errors in management economic and financial situation of the country.

Another simple answer to a complex problem – which has great appeal to his supporters – are the indiscriminate cuts, especially in public spending and the costs of politics: according to the electoral programme, they would also concern the ministries, which Milei would like to reduce to eight. The other proposals are typical of the far right, from the defense of the freedom to bear arms to the clear opposition to abortion and prenatal diagnoses (it is instead in favor of the sale of organs, considered an “economic resource” which someone may be forced to use log into). He is animated by a visceral anti-communism and is revisionist on the numbers of dead and disappeared, that is, people arrested during the dictatorship of whom nothing was later heard. He chose as his vice-presidential candidate Victoria Villarruel, daughter, niece and cousin of soldiers and with if possible even more radical and revisionist ideas on Argentina’s authoritarian period.

It is difficult to hypothesize right now the consequences that a possible victory for Milei could have on Argentina: there would certainly be a step backwards on the issue of civil rights.

The other two main candidates, Massa and Bullrich, are setting up their campaign in opposition to Milei, defining his possible victory as “dangerous”.

Massa is proposing himself as the only possible alternative to the far right, trying not to talk too much about the last 14 months in which he was head of a super-economic ministry which had the declared objective of getting Argentina out of the crisis, moreover the result of a consolidated situation and the country’s foreign debt which continues to grow. A lawyer and former leader of the Frente Renovador (centre Peronist party), Massa had already run in the 2015 presidential elections, taking just over 20 percent of the votes and finishing third. In the past he had been critical of Cristina Kirchner and today he represents the most pragmatic wing of the centre-left coalition: he has promised policies that are more attentive to the markets and spending cuts, but with attention to the effects on the population. However, these are things that he was unable to implement as minister, despite his extensive powers.

Patricia Bullrich is instead trying to present herself as a candidate who breaks with the past, but in more responsible, predictable and less excessive terms than Milei. His electoral campaign was conditioned by strong competition in his coalition’s primaries, in which he defeated Horacio Larreta, outgoing head of the government of the city of Buenos Aires (a figure who is something more than a mayor, also given the size of the capital , in whose metropolitan area 15 million people live). The conflict between Bullrich and Larreta created some problems in the centre-right coalition, which took some time to regroup around the winning candidate: two months after the primaries, however, Bullrich announced that Larreta would be head of his cabinet , if she is elected president.

Bullrich has rather right-wing ideas and was supported by former president Mauricio Macri, a central figure in the Argentine center-right in recent years: in 2015 Macri won the presidential elections, bringing the conservatives back to government after 16 years. It seemed like the end of Kirchnerism, but her presidency was marked by scandals and the usual economic problems: in 2019 she became the first Argentine and South American president not to win re-election and not even reach the second round.

The other candidates, but with approval ratings lower than 5 percent, are the governor of Cordoba Juan Schiaretti, a centre-right Peronist, and the leader of the left Myriam Bregman.

With the presidential elections, those to renew half of the Chamber (130 seats) and a third of the Senate (24) will also be held. In both houses of parliament, even if it wins the presidential elections, Milei’s party will not have a majority, which could make it difficult to get its reforms approved. There will also be voting for the presidency of eight provinces, including that of Buenos Aires, where almost 40 percent of Argentine voters are registered. The presidential run-off, if necessary, will be held on November 19, the new president will take office on December 10.

