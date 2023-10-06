You may have asked yourself whether or not it is worth it to be an Amazon Prime customer many times. You have many advantages but we have to pay month by month or year by year to be able to enjoy them. So if you think it could be a good option and You don’t know whether to do it or not, We will tell you how much it costs and if you will really amortize the price of the subscription.

How much does it cost

The first thing we have to take into account is how much we are going to pay for Amazon Prime when we sign up. There are two options to pay for Amazon Prime: do it once a year or do it month by month. Month to month the price of the service is 4.99 euros and if we pay every year the price is 49.99 euros in total. The difference is that if we pay for the annual plan we will achieve savings of 25% but we will have a total stay of twelve months in the service.

But we must take into account a great advantage to buy at a discount during these days: Amazon has a 30-day free trial for new customers that we can enjoy at no cost. You will only have to use an email that you have not used before to have an Amazon account and you will be able to have this free trial period when the offers arrive. During these 30 days we can have all the benefits of Prime without having to pay anything yet.

But this test, as we say, is only valid if we have not been clients before. You can use an email you haven’t used before, for example. But if you want to keep your regular account and pay to have access to the 2023 Prime offers you will simply have to Sign up and pay for a single month of Amazon Prime for 4.99 euros. And then cancel it.

What does Amazon Prime include?

Paying 4.99 euros per month or 49.99 euros per year for this service not only allows us to have access to the October 2023 offers of each year but also includes many other services. We can access music content, free ebooks for Kindle or all types of content that we can take advantage of in our daily lives…

Prime Video It is one of the best advantages of using this service and one of the most interesting platforms. We can watch all kinds of documentaries, exclusive series and movies, reality shows. Some of the best series of the moment can be seen through this streaming service and access series like Fleabag, The Boys… Along with a large number of movies.

Another great advantage is access to Amazon Prime Music. The ad-free music service allows us to listen to any content from our mobile phone or computer. We can listen to our favorite songs but also all kinds of podcasts. And it is included in the monthly or annual payment that we make if we want to be premium customers. In addition, being a Prime customer also gives us an advantage if we want to hire the top music service because we will get a total of four months of Amazon Music Unlimited as a trial.

We can also have access to Prime Reading, a service that gives us unlimited reading if we are Amazon Prime customers. We can use it from the Kindle in any of its models but also through applications for mobile phones or tablets.

Plus, there are all kinds of extra perks. For example, we can use Fresh to get groceries at home in a few hours or we can get discounts on baby products, offers on subscriptions to products that you use every day (detergents, washing machine capsules, etc.)

Worth?

For only 4.99 euros If you cannot use the free trial period, you can have access to hundreds of discounts and offers of all kinds ahead of Black Friday. You can get more than 20 or 30 euros off your Amazon Fire TV Stick, for example, or the new Amazon Echo.

So it will pay to pay this amount and then decide if you remain Prime.