On Saturday the Israeli newspaper Haaretz published an unsigned editorial, i.e. an opinion article that expresses the official position of the newspaper, in which it makes some hypotheses regarding the possible developments of the situation in the West Bank, the territory that Israel has occupied since 1967 but which the vast majority of the international community believes that it belongs to the Palestinians. According to Haaretz, the Israeli settlers, who are defended by the Israeli army in the West Bank, could take advantage of the chaotic situation in the Gaza Strip to assert their interests and expand their settlements, thus triggering a new cycle of violence. The title of the editorial is in fact: «The settlers are trying to drag Israel into a war in the West Bank».

Since the start of the Hamas attack on October 7, armed clashes between Palestinian inhabitants and Israeli settlers have increased significantly. In the week between 7 and 14 October, over a thousand Palestinians were injured in the West Bank and 56 were killed: it is a very high number, considering that so far the month with the highest number of Palestinian deaths was October 2005, when they were killed 47 people.

On October 11, for example, three Palestinians were shot dead and 11 others were injured by Israeli forces and settlers in the town of Qusra, Nablus district. In the morning some Israeli settlers attacked the city and shot at civilians and ambulances.

The following day, again in Qusra, two more Palestinians were killed, a 62-year-old man and his 25-year-old son, during a clash with several dozen settlers who had organized themselves to prevent the passage of ambulances carrying the bodies of the three. Palestinians killed the day before at the site of their funeral. Haaretz reported that in the days before the attack on Qusra some settlers had circulated intimidating messages on WhatsApp aimed at the Palestinian inhabitants, with phrases such as: «We have no red lines. We will punish you and use you as examples. We will ambush you!’

According to Haaretz, the numerous episodes of violence against Palestinians in recent days are somehow supported by the Israeli government and army, despite some “facade” declarations: for example, a video circulating on social media shows a settler shooting a Palestinian in Hebron while an Israeli soldier witnesses the scene, without intervening.

On Saturday, an Israeli army spokesperson asked settlers “not to interfere with anti-terrorism operations” and reiterated that security is the responsibility of “the army alone”, therefore not the residents. According to Haaretz, however, these are superficial communications, also because in the meantime the Israeli government he announced which will provide around a thousand assault rifles to settlers in the West Bank. Furthermore, several members of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government are known to have always approved the expansion of settlements: some of them have always lived in a colony, like Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

According to other analyzes published by some international newspapers, such as the Economist and the Wall Street Journal, it is possible that the Palestinians and radical groups active in the West Bank react to the settlers’ violence and take advantage of the chaotic situation to assert their claims. Any escalation of violence in the West Bank would be a major problem for the Israeli army, which is dedicating most of its resources to the response against Hamas.

The government has so far arrested 330 people in the West Bank since the attack began, including 190 considered possible Hamas collaborators. Many roads have been closed and places where there have been large protests in the past are subjected to strict controls, for example the area between the cities of Nablus and Ramallah.

Michael Milshtein, head of the forum on Palestinian studies at Tel Aviv University’s Moshe Dayan Center, told the Wall Street Journal that he is “very concerned” about what is happening in the West Bank, although he believes it is still too early to say what will happen. : “The question is whether Palestinian people will be dissuaded by what they see in Gaza, or whether they will choose to demonstrate solidarity.”

The quality of life of Palestinians living in the West Bank is a tad better than that of the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip: for this reason, the inhabitants of the West Bank are considered less inclined to start an uprising, given that they have more to lose. Even the Palestinian Authority, the body that in theory governs in the West Bank and is an expression of the relatively moderate Fatah party, has little interest in a confrontation given that many of its activities depend precisely on concessions from Israel, such as the possibility for the Palestinian inhabitants of the West Bank to move and work in the country. The Palestinian Authority also manages a large part of the economic aid that arrives from abroad: and any support for an armed struggle could damage its image before international partners.

In recent years, however, some radical groups have also grown in the West Bank, and for months the United Nations has been reporting an escalation of violence and clashes between Israelis and Palestinians: last July at least 3 thousand Palestinians had fled from the Jenin refugee camp due to a violent operation by the Israeli army. For now, radical groups present in the West Bank are showing support for Hamas, without initiating broader actions. However, it is possible that the situation will change.

The West Bank region is located between Israel, Jordan and the Dead Sea and was militarily occupied by Israel in 1967, with the Six Day War. Today on paper it is controlled by the Palestinian Authority and therefore by Fatah, but in reality Israel still has an enormous influence on the territory: Palestinian citizens are subject to Israeli military law and rather widespread control, with frequent checkpoints and military blockades. Since 1967, many Israeli colonies have been created in the West Bank, i.e. settlements in Palestinian territory of Israeli citizens considered illegal by the vast majority of the international community. Over the years, right-wing governments led by Netanyahu have progressively expanded them. Today there are just under 300 settlements, in which around 700 thousand Israelis live.

