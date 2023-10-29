Bryan Intihar clarifies whether the Wolverine video game will be set in the universe of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Insomniac has confirmed that Marvel’s Wolverine will take place in the same universe as the Spider-Man games.

The world of Insomniac’s Spider-Man will expand

During an interview on the Kinda Funny Games podcast, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 creative director was asked, Bryan Intiharif video games Wolverine and Spider-Man They develop in the same universe. Intihar responded yes and said that “there are all 1048”, referring to the Tierra-1048. Let’s remember that Marvel assigned Insomniac’s Spider-Man that number to identify which earth he is on.

Intihar commented why there is no reference to Wolverine in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: “There was a decision not to do it. Try to think: I’m just trying to get Spider-Man off the ground while there’s something else going on. Marvel what I’m trying to achieve. I think for us it’s like ‘let’s let that team cook’. Let them cook. Let them play whatever game they want. “Who knows what the future holds for them, but for now let’s let him do his thing, and that game will be great.”

After several Marvel games being in their own universe, it’s good to know that Insomniac wants to maintain continuity in the world they have created.