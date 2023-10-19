Specially design a car for influencers. You just have to think about it.

There are sometimes those terms that make the hair on the back of your neck stand up. Think of ‘marketing’, ‘young and dynamic’ and ‘downsizing’. But the scariest one is ‘influencer’. That’s a term for people who say things in front of the camera and then have a lot of ‘followers’. They call those people an ‘influencer’ because they often don’t really do anything or show that they can do anything. They do not use scroll saws, administration or useful camping tips

No, it’s mainly just easily digestible screen filler. But hey, in a world where McDonalds is the most successful restaurant, it’s no surprise that the most popular channels on YouTube are about nothing at all.

By the way, they are damn smart business people, because running a YouTube channel properly can be a very lucrative business. This means that an influencer regularly buys a big car.

Especially for influencers

Well, there is this Nissan Punk especially for them! This car is specially intended for influencers, content creators and artists. Yes really. That’s stated in their press release, so we diligently type it up.

The Nissan Hyper Punk concept is an extremely funny yet crazy device. It is certainly original, but more Nissan Juke original than Nissan GT-R original. It is a crossover that is full of all kinds of corners and creases. Why? No idea.

The wheels are gigantic. They measure 23 inches, just as large as huge SUVs. The triangle shape returns here too. They are a kind of three-spoke rims with illuminated spokes, where the lighting continues into the tires. Well, it really is a concept, isn’t it, this Nissan Hyper Punk.

Nissan Hyper Punk interior

The interior is of course completely bare and sleek. The infotainment system is now called ‘Mobile Creative Studio’ and, according to Nissan, is completely tailored to content creators and influencers.

There are no technical specifications yet, so we can’t say anything meaningful about that. But hey, don’t be surprised if your favorite influencer suddenly starts driving around in a Nissan Hyper Punk.

The Nissan Hyper Punk Concept is part of the news that Nissan brings to the Tokyo Motor Show that opens its doors on October 26.

Read more? These are the best designs according to Nissan!

This article Will influencers drive this device or not? first appeared on Ruetir.