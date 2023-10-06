Matt Reeves could have Hush prepared, a villain who will change the course of the Batman saga forever

Imagine that you have a childhood friend who comes back into your life, but not exactly to relive old times. We are talking about a guy who intends to destroy you from the shadows. This is one of the most exciting plots that could flourish in the future film The Batman – Part II, if the whispers that travel the world of cinema are confirmed.

Rumor has it that director Reeves might be planning to introduce Hush, an intriguing villain who has made his mark in the comics, as the main antagonist of the sequel. Will Dr. Tommy Elliot, better known as Hush, be the next obstacle that the Dark Knight must overcome in his crusade against crime in Gotham?

The next chapter of the dark knight?

A year ago, in an interview, Reeves dropped that Hush was one of the villains he was most interested in exploring if he returned to Gotham. “There are so many, and I don’t know… I think Hush is really interesting to do,” commented the director. Now, everything indicates that these comments could materialize in a dark and twisted plot.

Jeff Sneider, film journalist, fueled the bonfire of speculation in the latest episode of the Hot Mic podcast, revealing that he had heard “murmurs” suggesting that Hush could be the enemy to defeat in The Batman – Part II. However, Sneider was cautious and emphasized that this remains a rumor.

Do you remember the first The Batman movie? If you looked closely, The Riddler already left clues about the possible appearance of this enigmatic character. He revealed dark secrets implying that Thomas Wayne had something to do with the death of a journalist named Edward Elliot. Coincidence or seed of a larger plot? Even the word hush appears on screen at one point in the film.

From the operating room to a comic book villain

But, Who really is this mysterious character who could occupy a place as a stellar villain in the dark knight’s cinematic universe? Originally introduced in the comics in 2003 by Jeph Loeb and artist Jim Lee, Hush, or Dr. Tommy Elliot, is a renowned surgeon and former childhood friend of Bruce Wayne. The relationship turns dark when Elliot develops a complex plan to destroy Wayne, motivated by a toxic envy that dates back to his youth. With surgical intelligence, the character tests Batman both physically and emotionally, making him one of the most complex and multidimensional villains in the franchise.

In addition to Hush, other villains have proven to be worthy adversaries of the Dark Knight. However, What sets this villain apart is his personal bond with Bruce Wayne, something that could add a layer of complexity and emotional tension to the film. While characters like the Joker or the Penguin represent external threats that challenge the morality or integrity of Gotham, Hush goes further by directly confronting Bruce’s past and psyche. This more intimate approach could provide a fascinating setting to explore the hero’s duality and vulnerabilities, something that could elevate the next installment of the bat to new heights in superhero cinema.

In the alternate universe of DC cinema

As the new DC cinematic universe continues to take shape, Reeves’ “BatVerse” will remain separate and part of DC’s “Elseworlds,” as confirmed by James Gunn. This means that this sequel and Todd Phillips’ upcoming Joker movie will not be tied to the main DC universe.

Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell are expected to reprise their roles, and Rumors suggest we could see an appearance by Dick Grayson, the original Robin, and even Clayface.

Although the specific details of the plot are a mystery, the spin-off of the Max Penguin series will be in charge of establishing the story. As far as official information goes, Reeves has said that his sequel will continue this “epic crime saga.”

For the impatient, mark the date: October 3, 2025. That will be the day when all the unknowns in the cinemas will be cleared up.