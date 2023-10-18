The launch of Hogwarts Legacy, one of the most successful games of the year, is still pending on Nintendo Switch. Some users of the hybrid console are worried, fearing that the game will not look or run well despite the multiple delays that the port suffered.

Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software want to put an end to the community’s fears, so they released the first images of Hogwarts Legacy for Switch. In them it shows the general appearance of the title, its characters and its environments.

What will Hogwarts Legacy look like on Nintendo Switch?

Some big-name games have had unfortunate ports for Nintendo Switch. The most recent case was Mortal Kombat 1, which debuted on the hybrid console with a deplorable visual appearance and various performance problems.

Because of this, some players are concerned about the Hogwarts Legacy port. Everything indicates that the situation will be different with this long-awaited launch, since the screenshots revealed look acceptable considering the capabilities of the Nintendo console.

In the images we can see environments and characters with less details compared to the version for PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Probably what suffers the most are the scenarios, since some textures look simple compared to the other ports.

As expected and as can be seen in the screenshots, the developers had to make certain sacrifices to be able to bring the title to Nintendo Switch. As for the game’s performance, there are no details for now.

Hogwarts Legacy will debut on Nintendo Switch on November 14 and will be available for $59.99 USD. Below you can see the screenshots:

Hogwarts Legacy (Nintendo Switch)

