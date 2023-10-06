One of the games that is causing the most talk in October is not one that has just been launched nor one that will arrive in the next few days, but one that has not even been formally announced: Grand Theft Auto VI. And not precisely thanks to Rockstar, but thanks to the fans, who believe that there will be news soon… and one of them is El Rubius.

Let’s remember that the rumors started from a GTA Online image that made fans think – thank the Moon – that Rockstar would be preparing to announce Grand Theft Auto VI at some point this month.

Well, to add more weight to this fan theory, Rubén Doblas Gundersen, better known in the Internet world as El Rubius, published a message on Twitter (X) that upset his community, as he states that the revelation of the expected project, in fact, is coming.

“The GTA VI trailer is closer than you think,” said the popular content creator.

Does Rubius know when Grand Theft Auto VI will be announced?

Of course, the above does not mean that El Rubius knows anything about the announcement, but rather that he could very well be just as clueless as us and just wants to take advantage of the trend to interact with his followers.

However, that doesn’t mean we have to rule out the possibility that the streamer knows something thanks to a collaboration with Rockstar. After all, the publication would not affect the reveal itself and helps create more noise about the game, something that is in Rockstar’s interest. Also, let’s remember that the celebrity has collaborated with video game companies, such as Ubisoft.

In any case, the publication of El Rubius contributed to fanning the flame of speculation, since at the time of writing this note it already has more than 2 million views.

In case you missed it: Grand Theft Auto community forced leaker to delete his social networks.

Rubius excited his followers with a publication about GTA VI

Do you think the announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI is close? Tell us in the comments.

