Gaza will become Israel’s Stalingrad. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The deadly bombing at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday night, which health officials said killed at least 500 people, has sparked global outrage and sparked recriminations.

The Palestinians believed that the explosion was caused by another smart bomb dropped from an Israeli Air Force plane, but Israel quickly blamed Palestinian fighters, claiming that the explosion was caused by a rocket fired from Gaza that failed to reach its target. full flight path.

The little evidence available immediately after the event is insufficient to draw any definite conclusions. Only careful analysis of the debris remaining at the hospital could reveal fragments of the outer shell of the exploded device that could lead to a positive identification.

But even before this latest attack, there was increasing evidence to suggest that Israel’s airstrikes against Palestinians in Gaza were largely indiscriminate. The most careful targeting analysis fails to reveal a clear military pattern in the incessant airstrikes, raising the question: What logic drives Israel’s call for Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza last week?

From a military strategy perspective, there are two possible answers. For Israel, both of these things are a mistake.

1. Creating chaos on the streets of the Gaza Strip



Photo/Reuters

The first possibility is the desire to create chaos on the streets of the Gaza Strip so that the movement of Hamas fighters becomes difficult or almost impossible. This logic follows classical military thinking, which has been proven many times in various wars. But this is not a classic war with two equal sides, and Hamas fighters are not a classic military formation either. Any Israeli approach that does not recognize this cannot guarantee even limited success.

“During the years of Israel’s blockade of the enclave, Hamas fighters created tunnels dug beneath the Gaza Strip. For obvious military reasons, their existence is a closely guarded Palestinian military secret and even when their presence is undeniable, only information vague things that may be leaked, so they are still shrouded in mystery,” said Zoran Kusovac, a military expert, as reported by Al Jazeera.

It seems that the practice of digging underground passages first began with the need to overcome the Israeli occupation of the territory that lasted until 2005. The first speculation that Palestinians in Gaza might be smuggling goods, military equipment and classic contraband appeared in the 1990s, when the Strip Gaza is still under Fatah’s political control.

Initially, the tunnels were thought to be very simple, long enough to pass under the border fence with Egypt with the entrances on both sides hidden by houses. They ran for several hundred meters and were so small that people had to squat to use them. Anyone who has visited the Sarajevo Tunnels, a structure hastily excavated by the Bosnia and Herzegovina army in mid-1993 to relieve the siege of the city, can imagine what the initial Egypt-Gaza tunnel looked like: a narrow, hand-dug tube. with low ceilings supported by beams and columns.

Later, cross-border tunnels became a very effective means of smuggling supplies into Gaza. The network also extends into the Palestinian territories, allowing for the free movement of civilians who could become enemy informants and Israeli surveillance equipment ranging from satellites, airplanes and helicopters to pilotless drones. In the process, the diggers became highly skilled and improved the quality of the underground facilities.

Hamas videos released last week show tunnels of extraordinary size and sophistication, built from precisely prefabricated concrete elements, tall and wide enough to not only allow fighters to move quickly, but also enough room to stand and be wide. . acts as a well-protected storage area for weapons and ammunition, including rockets.