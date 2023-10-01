Five Nights at Freddy’s has several main installments and multiple spin-offs that have expanded its universe. With the arrival of its next live-action movie, many fans are wondering if the series will have a new installment soon.

In case you don’t know, Scott Cawthon, creator of the horror saga, retired from the video game industry in 2021 after a political controversy. Despite this, the creative stated that fans will be able to continue enjoying new releases and products from Five Nights at Freddy’s.

“I miss making games for my kids, I miss doing them just for fun, and I miss making role-playing games even though I’m bad at them. All this is to say that I am retiring,” the developer stated years ago.

That said, Cawthon hasn’t mentioned anything about his possible return to the industry. Many fans believe that the film and its success could motivate the developer to launch a new main installment of the saga, but for now nothing has been said. Despite this, the saga has had releases in recent years and there are new developments on the way.

What are the latest Five Nights at Freddy’s games?

One of the most recent releases in the saga is Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, a title that takes fans to Mega Pizzaplex, a shopping center where animatronics do their thing again.

The title expands the main story of the saga by Steel Wool Studios. It was released in 2021 for PlayStation, PC, and later on Xbox and Nintendo consoles.

The saga made the leap to virtual reality in 2019 with Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted, a spin-off that was successful enough to make Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 a reality, a title that was revealed at the PlaySation Showcase in May of this year.

Its launch is expected in December of this year. So it will be the next title that fans can enjoy after the movie.

Five Nights at Freddy’s will remain active despite Scott Cawthon’s retirement

