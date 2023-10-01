The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is very close and many fans believe it will be a success. For this reason, they think that Epic Games should take advantage of the hype for the film to bring the popular horror franchise to Fortnite.

The networks are currently full of messages asking for a collaboration between both sagas. Even some fans have already submitted proposals for Epic Games to recreate the universe and characters of Five Nights at Freddy’s in its popular Battle Royale.

Find out: Five Nights at Freddy’s: they confirm that one of the most anticipated cameos will not be in the movie

Related video: The problem with Poppy Playtime and Five Nights at Freddy’s imitators

Fans de Five Nights at Freddy’s piden un crossover con Fortnite

Fortnite usually takes advantage of major film releases for some of its collaborations. For this reason, some players believe that the Battle Royale should receive content based on the Five Nights at Freddy’s film.

In reality, this request is not new, since fans asked for collaboration even before the film was a fact. In recent days, Five Nights at Freddy’s fans have taken to social media to ask Epic Games to make the crossover possible in October, as it would be great to see it for Halloween.

Some people have even imagined the objects of the collaboration, where we see skins of Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Chica, Foxy and other elements based on the popular horror saga.

Fans imagined FNAF content for Fortnite: Battle Royale

Will FNAF x Fortnite become a reality?

Are there official hints of a collaboration between Five Nights at Freddy’s and Fortnite

Unfortunately, for now there is no officially confirmed collaboration. However, in 2021, clues were found of a possible crossover between Five Nights at Freddy’s and Fortnite that, in the end, did not materialize into anything.

Despite this, rumors and reports have emerged on several occasions about a crossover between the franchises. Many players believe that Fortnitemares 2023, Fortnite’s Halloween event, would be the ideal occasion for the arrival of Five Nights at Freddy’s, but for now nothing has been said.

In case you missed it: Five Nights at Freddy’s: How many movies will the saga have? There is good news for fans

Find all the news related to Five Nights at Freddy’s and its movie at this link.

Related video: Video games that should be movies or series

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News