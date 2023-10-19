Find out why fans are divided over the new decision to make everyone children in Dragon Ball Daima. Is this the future that anime needs?

Who needs puberty, anyway? Make no mistake, Dragon Ball fans are excited about the announcement of Dragon Ball Daima, the next series set to debut in fall 2024. But can this installment—which celebrates 40 years of the franchise—keep up? Yeah, Akira Toriyama is back in the driver’s seatbut there’s a twist that has people scratching their heads: all the main characters return to their childhood.

The GT formula that didn’t work

If you are one of those who think that the only good thing about Dragon Ball GT was the opening, you will know that Making Goku a boy was a polarizing decision. But it seems Daima is willing to play that card again. And this time, not only Goku returns to childhood; the entire main cast gets on the time train.

Betting on childishness can have its risks, as demonstrated by GT. Power levels drop, enemies feel less threatening, and all the progress the characters have made in their adult lives is negated. Remember when Goku was having trouble using Instant Transmission and going Super Saiyan 3 in GT? Well yes, those types of challenges could be back.

What’s good about being a child?

However, Daima could bring something fresh to the matter. Decreasing power levels could allow for greater variety in techniques and adventures. With weaker characters, abandoned weapons and tools—like the Power Rod or the Kinton Cloud—might become relevant again. Daima trailer suggests we’ll see Goku wield his Power Bar againwhich could make battles more tactical than a simple clash of energies.

Targeting a younger audience doesn’t have to be bad. Dragon Ball has always been a shonen series, initially aimed at young people, but with an appeal that has transcended ages. Besides, the franchise has already been softening its content, as we have seen in the lack of blood in Dragon Ball Super. So if Daima follows the trend, being “kid-friendly” doesn’t have to be a flaw.

Rejuvenate or die

It is worth remembering that Goku, the franchise’s iconic character, has gone through multiple transformations and narrative arcs over the years. From his origin as a boy with a monkey’s tail on Dragon Ball to the space warrior who fights with gods in Dragon Ball Super, Goku has become a pop culture reference. Is returning to his childhood roots an advance or a setback?

Furthermore, if we pull the thread of memory, Dragon Ball It originally had a much more adventurous and fantasy tone, before it became the frenzy of epic battles and power levels we know today. Dragon Ball Daima It could be the opportunity to return to that approach, exploring a universe richer and more nuanced than the mere clash of fists and powers. Perhaps this is the way to balance nostalgia with innovation, offering something fresh but deeply rooted in the essence of the series.

A vote of confidence for Daima

Lexpectations are high, especially with Toriyama on board. Many fans believe that his lack of involvement was one of the factors that sank GT. Therefore, His presence could bring Daima closer to the greatness of the original series. And if Toei Animation is willing to revive the idea of ​​children’s characters, there must be a solid plan behind it.

With 40 years of legacy and an army of fans behind us, Dragon Ball Daima has a lot to prove. The alarms are on, but so is hope. Because if Dragon Ball has proven anything over the years, it is that it can always surprise us. Will Daima be the redemption we all hope for or just another setback along the way? Only time will tell.