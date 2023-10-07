It was revealed a long time ago that Chris Hemsworth would make a biopic about WWE legend Hulk Hogan, but the project has not started.

Fans of the legendary Hulk Hogan have been eager to see the biopic announced in 2018, especially after it was revealed that Chris Hemsworth would take on the lead role. However, with little recent information about the film’s progress, the fighter himself has spoken out about the current status of the project.

The Hulk Hogan biopic aims to portray the wrestler’s incredible 35-year career, in which he was crowned world heavyweight champion six times. Chris Hemsworth, known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was chosen to play Hogan, under the direction of Todd Phillips, the director of Joker. That is to say, it has all the elements to be an explosive film.

Now we have new details.

Spectacular Fan Art of Chris Hemsworth as Hulk Hogan

According to Hulk Hogan, the film faced commercial challenges with Netflix, which was initially attached to the project. He explained: “It was a situation where, from a business standpoint, Netflix missed the date as far as a business situation goes. At that moment I had the option to change course. The rights to my life and stuff are somewhere else now and there are a lot of things that are being prepared to happen. Hopefully director Todd Phillips and Chris Hemsworth will still want to play, there’s still a huge opportunity there.”

Additionally, Hogan expressed his faith in Todd Phillips, citing screenwriter Scott Silver’s previous work on Joker and sharing that the original script is based on the tone of films like True Romance, Scarface and The Godfather. This combination promises an intense visual experience.

While the casting of Chris Hemsworth as Hulk Hogan was an exciting surprise for fans, as the Australian actor has the physical presence and versatility to take on this iconic role.

Should the Hulk Hogan biopic ultimately be made without Netflix, it’s safe to say that Chris Hemsworth’s performance and Todd Phillips’ direction will be key aspects to its success. Wrestling and movie fans are eager for more news about this exciting project and hope it becomes a reality.

Do you want to see this biopic? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.