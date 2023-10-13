Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard is now official! After months of legal processes and a battle of arguments, the house of Xbox was finally able to acquire the company responsible for one of the most important franchises in the video game industry: Call of Duty.

Precisely, much of the discussion and debate surrounding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard revolved around the possible exclusivity of Call of Duty with Xbox ecosystems.

Jim Ryan, head of PlayStation, expressed on multiple occasions his fear of losing the franchise, and even argued that Microsoft could sabotage the next installments that reach Sony consoles.

These conversations were joined by the regulatory bodies themselves, who indicated that limiting the launch of the saga on other platforms could be detrimental to the gaming industry.

Will Call of Duty disappear from PlayStation and be exclusive to Xbox?

The purchase is now official, so many fans are wondering if they will be able to enjoy these titles on their platforms. For the moment, that’s how it will be.

In the constant tug-of-war that took place during trials and meetings with international organizations, Microsoft signed agreements that ensure that, if the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is completed, Call of Duty deliveries would reach multiple platforms.

Many players were afraid of losing access to Call of Duty

We must remember that Microsoft entered into agreements with Nvidia, Ubitus, Boosteroid and Nintendo to carry and maintain the FPS franchise on their respective platforms for 10 years.

During the trial between Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over the purchase of Activision Blizzard, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, said under oath that he will do whatever it takes to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.

Shortly after, in mid-July, Microsoft and Sony finally reached an agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation platforms. The deal guarantees that there will be 10 years of the saga on Sony consoles. Of course, it is unknown what could happen after that period.

Of course, Microsoft has already made it very clear that its intention is to maintain Call of Duty as a multiplatform franchise, and even assured that they are looking for the deliveries to reach the hypothetical PlayStation 7.

Naturally, a lot could change by then, but for now fans of PlayStation, Nintendo and other platforms can breathe easy. Call of Duty will not be exclusive to Xbox.

But tell us, do you think the saga will be multiplatform forever? Let us read you in the comments.

