“A cat in a corner makes strange jumps,” is how the 58-year-old Ommen resident described in court today the antics he performed with his car in the rural area of ​​Ommen in April last year. After a wild police chase, the man was arrested. It soon became apparent that the man had had too much to drink. He also did not have a valid driver’s license and his car was uninsured. The judge imposed a community service order of one hundred hours for all this.