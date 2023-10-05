Lo Steam Next Festthe event dedicated to the Valve platform which includes some of the playable demos of upcoming and upcoming titles, it also grew with Wild Country, Lost Native’s debut title, available from October 9th to 16th. In addition to this new video game, è also available in Solium Infernopreviewed by our Emanuele Feronato.

Wild Country is a city-building game in which players compete with cards. This title, which allows you to take your first steps into a world yet to be discovered. With clear declinations it can be difficult to master, players will be able to collect cards, build cities, meet and fight non-player characters, as well as challenge their friends.

