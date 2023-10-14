The console said goodbye to players in May 2017, when Nintendo Switch had been on sale for three months.

Wii U resumes sales, even if it is only one unit

Since March 2017, Nintendo Switch has been in stores as the main console of the big N. Although it is true that the 3DS portable resisted receiving games for a while longer, the desktop platform Wii U quickly disappeared from stores. In fact, the Japanese company opted to make ports of the console’s exclusive games so that they would shine on the hybrid, although It seems that no one forgets the successor to the Wii…

Circana sales analyst Mat Piscatella has revealed that During the month of September, a single Wii U was sold in the United States. As explained on the social network X, it is the first console that Nintendo sells from May 2022highlighting that its situation is very similar to that of the PS Vita laptop, which sold its last unit in November 2021.

1 new Wii U was sold in the US in September. First time a new Wii U sold since May 2022. Last time a new Vita unit sold was in November 2021, when 3 (!!) were purchased. Is any of this at all meaningful? No. Sales fun facts that do not matter. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) October 13, 2023

Different points should be highlighted. First of all, Wii U is practically gone, since its production and distribution ended a long time ago. In addition, the remnants of the console in some particular stores do not have to appear in the sales analyses, so they could have been selling the odd unit during this time.

Having a Wii U today is practically having a console from the past. Since March of this year, digital games cannot be purchased in the Nintendo eShop. In addition, online services have an end date set, as Nintendo itself announced a few days ago. Thus, very soon you will not be able to download games purchased in the past nor play online titles like Splatoon or Mario Kart 8.

Wii U, a great failure of Nintendo Switch

Wii U said goodbye to players in May 2017, being the console with the shortest life cycle from Nintendo after only four and a half years. It is also about the least selling platform in Nintendo history with 13.56 million units sold, adding one unit last September. Among its best-selling games are Super Mario 3D World, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and New Super Mario Bros U.

