The end of Wii U and 3DS has been sad as Nintendo has stripped them of their online functions little by little and the last thing that remained, their servers, already has a closing date. However, some fans of the Japanese company’s consoles are determined not to let them die and have already taken matters into their own hands to find a solution for the community.

Enthusiasts are already preparing options for the closure of Wii U and 3DS servers

According to the enthusiast group Pretendo Network, they are already working to offer a server option once Nintendo closes the Wii U and 3DS servers in April 2024, which will mean the end of its online support for all types of activities. related to the network. In that sense, Pretendo announced that they are aware of the closure of the official servers and their goal is to adapt their work in open source for when that happens in order to provide Wii U and 3DS users with a public access server that keeps them alive. both consoles.

We have been made aware of Nintendo’s plans to shut down Nintendo Network in April. We have begun discussing our development road map internally to accommodate this https://t.co/0M6tERW6lV — Pretendo (@pretendo@pretendo.network) (@PretendoNetwork) October 4, 2023

Pretendo Network works with reverse engineering processes and they will do the same in this case to recreate the Nintendo Network and keep the consoles connected for their community.

It should be remembered that this closure of servers for Wii U and 3DS only condemns the online functions of both consoles, including data exchange, leaderboards and online play. Likewise, this will not affect purchases that have been made in the eShop before this store ceased its purchase functions and movements with credit since, according to Nintendo, players will be able to download the games and content that is already linked to their accounts. Although it is not known how long this possibility will be available, in the end it is the digital age and the consumer’s hands are tied.

