The Crucial X8 is highly rated and is almost twice as fast as a SATA SSD.

The Crucial X8 unit has been created to perform in the toughest conditions

If you want to expand the storage capacity of your PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One or Xbox Series TB. Said SSD usually has a recommended price of 137.93 euros on the Crucial website, although it is now available for 76.90 euros. Nevertheless, you can get it cheaper.

The 1TB Crucial X8 is ideal for freeing up space on the console’s internal SSD/HDD, for backups and much more. Well, you can get it for only 70.99 euros on Amazon and PcComponentes. Therefore, if you take advantage of this offer you save 66.94 euros. It’s not bad at all! By the way, this drive, which is much faster than a SATA SSD, has more than 12,400 ratings and user reviews are very positive.

Get the Crucial X8 1 TB for 70.99 euros on Amazon

This portable SSD It has a read speed of up to 1050 MB/s, meaning you can transfer files in seconds, play 4K videos, and work with large files. Therefore, it is up to 7.5 times faster than a mechanical hard drive. At the compatibility level it works with a wide range of devices. Regarding the latter, it includes a USB type C to USB type A adapter, so you will not have to buy the adapter separately.

But the best thing about the Crucial X8 is its resistance. This portable SSD is Designed to withstand drops of more than 2.3 meters, shocks, vibrations and extreme temperatures. It also has complete data protection as it is compatible with Time Machine, BitLocker and solutions offered by third parties such as McAfee and Symantec.

So now you know, don’t hesitate and take advantage of this opportunity to get the Crucial X8 1 TB for only 70.99 euros, you will not regret. It’s an incredible price for a portable SSD that offers exceptional performance. Furthermore, Crucial is usually synonymous with quality, and the Crucial X8 was no different. If what you are looking for is a portable SSD with a larger capacity, then you can always buy a model with 2 TB capacity. The latter costs 109.99 euros on Amazon, while on the Crucial website it is on sale for 118.78 euros.

