We admit: this is a nice way to draw attention to tire wear again. The English branch of Halfords – where you can also buy chrome gear levers – has conducted research into the dangers of tire wear. The parts store believes that people unconsciously drive ‘too fast’ when they are on the road with too little profile.

The English counterpart of Autostyle’s home dealer looks at the braking distance of worn tires. If you were to drive at 50 km/h with old rubber, your braking distance would be as long as a car traveling at 56 km/h. Anyone driving on highway 100 on worn-out donuts might as well be driving 115 km/h in terms of braking distance. At 30 km/h you actually drive 33 km/h in terms of braking distance, if you drive with worn rims.

According to research by the English Halfords, as many as one in seven residents of England happily chugs around with dangerously worn rubber. They get the data from their own garages; there, 14 percent of visitors are advised to replace their tires. It may of course be the case that they mainly get customers who do not want to spend too much on maintenance and who like to skimp on tires.

In reality you drive just a little slower

The story is clear: if you have worn tires, the braking distance is longer. So something to take into account. But funny enough, you actually drive just a little slower with worn tires. Due to wear, the circumference of the tire decreases and the wheel therefore becomes a few millimeters smaller. Just roll a euro coin one turn and then a roll of duct tape: the larger roll goes further.

If the worn wheel spins just as fast as one with a new tire, the car with the new tire will drive a little faster. The odometer in the car measures the number of revolutions, not the GPS speed. Although the difference in speed is probably barely noticeable. This is no reason to drive faster with a worn tire, because then you will not have understood the story properly.

How much ‘too fast’ do you drive with worn tires?

Real speed Braking distance equal to110 km/u125 km/u100 km/u115 km/u80 km/u90 km/u60 km/u66 km/u50 km/u56 km/u30 km/u33 km/u

Figures: Halfords.com } Recalculation to Dutch speed limits: TopGear Netherlands