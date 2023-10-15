When we are in a shopping center, for example, it is inevitable to think about connecting to the free WiFi to have Internet access, just like in an airport or on a train. These are situations that we may think do not pose any problem, but this is not the case. Using a public WiFi network is not highly recommended and it can be dangerous for those who use it.

We sit on the train and know that we are going to spend two or three hours that we can use for anything. Maybe you want to use the tablet to watch series on Netflix or you want to use your computer to work during that time, but is it a good idea? We see what they are the main dangers that you should take into account and why you should avoid it.

Risks of public WiFi networks

Cybersecurity experts warn us that these public networks are the playground for cybercriminals. You should know that when you connect to a public WiFi network, you are doing so together with hundreds of people and this can pose a problem for the security of your connection. You are exposing yourself to risks such as personal data theft, banking or even the installation of malware that damages your devices. It’s like leaving the door open for any thief to pass through without resistance.

Beyond the obvious risks of connecting to a public network, you should also think about the quality of the service. Normally, these networks are saturated and they do not offer decent speed and quality to navigate without problems. This, adding the risk of losing your data, is a situation that may not pay off, so always think twice before connecting to a public WiFi network.

What can we do

Any of the situations we described above may arise: you want to watch something on Netflix or HBO Max on your tablet or computer… or you have no choice but to take advantage of that time to work. Then There are a series of options that we can take into account to protect ourselves or to be able to access the Internet.

Tethering from the mobile phone to other devices

The best option if we want to have WiFi on the train for hours is to tether from the mobile phone to any other device such as the tablet or computer. The main drawback of this is that we will depend on mobile data coverage and if you have traveled by train you will know that there are areas where the connection can be improved. But beyond this, we can have an Internet connection from any device.

All you have to do is go to the settings of your smartphone and look for the option to create a WiFi Zone or create an access point. It is important, however, that you use a strong and secure password that allows no one to access your network without your permission. Use a long password with all types of characters that is not easy to figure out. When you have it, go to the tablet or computer and search for WiFi networks, find yours and use the access data.

One first VPN

If you have no choice but to connect to public WiFi on the train or any other means of transportation or open place, use a VPN. The VPN creates a tunnel between your device and a server and helps us protect ourselves when we are connected to the Internet, encrypting the data that flows between your device and the network you want to connect to.

Through this tunnel created by the VPN our data travels safely so you can activate it when you are going to connect to any open WiFi network if you are concerned about your privacy or security. There are many payment options but we will also find free applications that we can use on our mobile or computer. Although it has restrictions regarding data traffic (for example, not all of them will allow you to watch series or movies) it is an excellent option that you should have. prepared whenever you travel.

Basic precautions

If using a VPN to access the Internet is not an option and you have no choice but to connect to the train’s WiFi network, take a few basic precautions. The first thing you should keep in mind is that you do not use that time to make online purchases and enter your bank details in any online store or website since anyone connected to the WiFi network will be able to access the data you enter at that time.

have a previously installed antivirus on your mobile phone that will try to alert you in case there is any risk or someone tries to steal your data. It is not an infallible trick but it can protect us in many cases and we should take it into account because it is a free option and it will never hurt to add protection to our smartphone, computer or tablet.

If you connect from your computer, another important option is to configure the computer network as public. From the WiFi section of your computer you can select whether a network is public or private with the intention that the device remains hidden from other devices on the network. Although it is not a super secure method of protecting ourselves, it can help us hide and it will only take us a few seconds to activate it from the Windows configuration.