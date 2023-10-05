loading…

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin has a very big ambition, namely winning the war in Ukraine. If his ambition is realized, he will be able to weaken NATO led by the United States.

Apparently, various indications show that Putin’s ambitions will soon be realized. This shows that US dominance through NATO will decrease.

Here are 5 reasons why Putin’s ambitions will soon be realized.

1. The Republican Party Split in the US



When right-wing Republicans threw Congress into chaos over their refusal to give more money to Ukraine, the Kremlin took the win.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said the chaos was a sign of things to come – that Western support for Ukraine would begin to crumble.

Analysts have long concluded that this is a key part of President Vladimir Putin’s plan: to keep fighting so long that Western countries tire of helping Ukraine.

“Fatigue over this conflict – fatigue over the Kyiv regime’s completely unreasonable sponsorship – will increase in many countries, including the United States,” Peskov said.

2. US aid to Ukraine is hampered



The dispute in the US Congress centers on a new multibillion-dollar aid package to Ukraine, the latest in a series of large cash and arms aid packages that have proven crucial for Ukraine in its battle against the Russian invasion.

Isolated right-wing factions of the Republican Party have opposed the package, even forcing former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy out of office over the issue.

The Pentagon says it still has billions in previously approved aid to provide – but that aid will, at some point, run out.

Meanwhile, the US is not the only country showing fatigue towards Ukraine.

3. Slovak and German Politics Shift to Russia



