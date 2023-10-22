Yes, it’s four in the morning. Yes, I’ve stayed up late and it doesn’t look like I’m going to fall asleep. No, it’s not the first time it’s happened to me.

In fact, as I read a moment ago in bed, this is not the first time this has happened to me, nor to millions of people. According to the US National Health Survey, 17.8% of Americans have problems sleeping straight through. And if we listen to Gallup, those figures rise to 28%. What’s going on here?

The lost hours. In Spain the situation is not much better. According to the Spanish Federation of Sleep Medicine Societies (FEMES), some seven million Spaniards suffer from chronic and prolonged insomnia and, in fact, almost six million take sleeping pills every night. In less than a century, the average Spaniard has “stopped sleeping” two hours a day.

And as Carlos Egea, the president of FEMES, pointed out in EFE, “sleep is not like fat, the body does not store it, it is day by day.” That is, day after day, we expose our body to unnecessary risks for “mental and cardiovascular health.” In addition, lack of sleep is related to metabolic diseases, with a greater predisposition to Alzheimer’s and all kinds of immune problems.

Four in the morning. Okay, insomnia is a problem, but when we think about it we tend to only think about sleep insomnia: people who have a hard time getting to sleep. The thing is that there are many other types of insomnia: waking up in the middle of the night and spending hours with your eyes wide open is one of them.

And, actually, it makes sense. We already know that biphasic sleep (the sleep pattern in which the hours are divided into two blocks separated by a period of wakefulness) has been normal for much of human history. For historical, cultural and technological reasons (the nights were long and we did not have efficient lighting systems), but also biological ones.

Above all, because sleep cycles (physiologically speaking) do not last eight hours. In fact, each night has between four and six sleep cycles (a series of stages that occur and repeat throughout our daily sleep). We are talking about a succession of a REM stage and three non-REM stages, each deeper than the previous one.

Even if we put the six cycles next to each other, between cycles there is usually a period in which sleep becomes very light. If we wake up there and have insomnia problems (whether due to circadian rhythms that modulate melatonin or for any other reason)… the result is problematic.

Why do we wake up? That’s the key question, right? If we can stop waking up, insomnia has much less capacity to ruin our lives. Well, according to the Cleveland Clinic, there are four main reasons why people wake up hours early: two of them are sleep disorders and underlying emotional disorders (stress, depression, anxiety…). Problems for which it would be advisable to go to a specialist.

But the two other reasons are the environment in which we sleep (exterior noises, light, temperature changes) and visits to the bathroom. That is, things that, although we may not believe it, are “easier to control” than we think.

We can do something? This means that, at least in half of the most common cases, we can reduce sleep interruptions with correct sleep hygiene. Things like maintaining regular schedules, eliminating naps, avoiding screens in the last hours of the day, bringing physical activity forward and not leaving it until the end of the day, and eliminating alcohol, tobacco, or caffeine before going to bed.

But above all, we can remember that sleep problems are often an “indicator” of something else. If the problems persist, it is advisable to go to a professional.

In Xataka | We knew that we slept little and badly. Now the thousands of data from the Apple Watch illustrate the extent to which

Image | Greta Bartolini