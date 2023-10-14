Why don’t you like video games anymore? Yet, the metroidvania is experiencing its years of maximum splendor. They are back point-and-click a la Lucas Art, i platform 3D collect-a-thonNintendo is even pulling out what it looks like for all intents and purposes Super Mario Bros. 4 in disguise. So why are we still worried about losing genres and attitudes in video games?

It’s amazing how a medium fundamentally incapable of preserving itself managed to recover entire genera within a couple of generations. On the one hand there are Konami and Square Enix who destroy the sources of their classics (to make room on the servers? To protect industrial secrets? We’ll never know) and find themselves publishing, for example, an HD remaster of Silent Hill 2 without the fog that made it… well, Silent Hill 2. On the other hand there is the more or less indie scene, where even if your name is Yacht Club Games and certainly not Capcom you can afford to withdraw ideas and stylistic features of the eras NES e SNES giving birth to that brilliant cross between Ducktales and Mega Man.

Today you can find everything on the market: the older offering is no longer limited to nostalgic collections and compilations, there is also plenty of space for retro inspired works that sound like musical covers of titles from the past. Some even try to modernize and reinvent the classics, think for example about how Hyper Light Drifter (or Tunic, or Unsighted…) reimagine the canon set by the classic Zelda chapters. In short, from an offer point of view there has never been a better time to play than now. So why are we always so damn dissatisfied?

RETURN TO NOSTALGIA, ESCAPE FROM MONKEY ISLAND

After working on The Cave with Double Fine in 2013 Ron Gilbert had essentially disappeared. What’s more, that way of making graphic adventures seemed to have completely disappeared, almost completely supplanted by David Cage’s high-budget Interactive Drama or by the episodic approach of the first Telltale Games. In 2017, however, it finally comes out Thimbleweed Park (first appeared on Kickstarter at the end of 2014), which in many ways is Ron Gilbert’s return to his comfort zone.

Thimbleweed Park is to all intents and purposes what I called a cover a while ago – in a musical sense. It’s a work that harks back to 90s Ron Gilbert

It is improper to define “pixel art” as the graphic design of the classic Lucas Art (which was to all intents and purposes the computer graphics of the time), but it is identified as such by many enthusiasts and the choice to create Thimbleweed Park in that way is not random. Thimbleweed Park is to all intents and purposes what I called a cover a while ago – in a musical sense. It is a work that harks back to the 90s Ron Gilbert of Maniac Mansion and Monkey Island, re-proposing his humor and nonsense while deliberately ignoring that in the end it was precisely those nonsense that confined point-and-click to a niche that had disappeared for so many years. Thimbleweed Park mostly works: it worked on Kickstarter, where it raised almost 400 thousand dollars, and it works on digital stores, managing to arrive on practically all contemporary gaming machines (and also earning a physical release by Limited Run Games). It works so well that this is where perhaps the idea was born to take a step beyond the musical cover and get the band back together, or at least release a sequel to his latest album. You try and succeed to return to Monkey Island. And the problems begin.

Return to Monkey Island generates immediately two opposite reactions. On the one hand it is the realization of a dream that has lasted more than twenty years, the possibility of finally seeing Gilbert’s Monkey Island 3 and finally discovering the secret – something that has been surprisingly little talked about post-release, given the clarity with which Gilbert addressed the matter. On the other hand, however, the artistic direction I really don’t like it. The general nostalgic public would like something closer to what Gilbert had left in Lucas Art, almost as if they wanted to force him into that area where Thimbleweed Park had taken up residence and his public with him. When this doesn’t happen we move on to death threats, because simply the idea of ​​a new Monkey Island isn’t enough: we want a new old Monkey Island, because methadone and musical covers are no longer enough for us. It matters little precisely what Return to Monkey Island wants to say, has to say. We don’t want to listen.

I LOVE THE POWER GLOVE. IT’S SO BAD

Hundreds of examples like this could be given. Talking about the years spent playing every Metroidvania the market offered in order to keep the genre alive, only to then be unable to conceive the idea of ​​a new Metroid (Metroid, the series that gave half of the name to the genre) sold at full price. Over the last 10 years we have watched the show from the front rows where first Demon’s and then Dark Souls put the flavor of the first Zelda and the hardcore attitude of the video games that raised us at the center of their design, but as soon as we realized the steps forward made by Elden Ring to reach the masses we reacted as if someone had entered our house evoking self-defense in the face of patch changelogs.

We were outraged every time a video game tried to be more “video” than “game”, trying to address issues that we were not used to in our early days, at least here in the West

We were indignant every time a video game tried to be more “video” than “game”, trying to deal with issues to which we were not accustomed in our early days (at least, here in the West, in Japan it is a different story), despite this not certainly represents the majority of the offer on PlayStation Store e eShop. The problem is precisely this, perhaps: we don’t even care.”just play”, we want everything the market offers to expressly address us and respect the canons of the video game we grew up with, whether 10, 20 or even more years have passed. We can’t just be happy that one still exists in 2023 game-dev scene on Commodore 64 (on which, I remember, an important part of the current RetroTGM is built The Games Machine cartaceandMario), but we expect all production today to refer to those approaches because otherwise it’s too easy/not fun/it’s not really a video game.

It seems like we don’t like video games anymore. We are not interested in the fact that what we believe to be our needs are met by the market in increasingly quicker times and at often increasingly lower costs, given the frequency with which Steam and other platform holders organize discounts and offers. The idea that there is something – anything – that has the temerity not to be made in the likeness of our tastes seems to have forever ruined any ambitions of the medium to be entertaining, let alone any claims to be art, culture or politics. Watching the debate around the video game I sometimes have the feeling that Dante was wrong, and that in the end perhaps we are really made to live like Brutes. After all, we prefer to regret trade on the Silk Roadrather than crossing our personal Pillars of Hercules and running the risk of sinking in the middle of the ocean while continuing to trade with the people on the other side of the sea.

