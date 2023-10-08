loading…

The Pearl Harbor strategy implemented by Hamas was able to paralyze the Israeli army. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Palestinian militant group Hamas implemented the Pearl Harbor strategy in attacking Israel by air, sea and land. They shot at Israeli soldiers, and took them hostage.

A day that began with air raid sirens going off in the morning, and then at lunchtime, turned into one of the most horrific attacks Israel has ever experienced in its 75 years of existence. Attackers from Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the impoverished and densely populated Gaza Strip, had overnight killed hundreds of people and injured hundreds more.

How could Hamas fighters from one of the world’s poorest regions launch such a devastating attack?

1. Israel’s military is not the best, there are still many weaknesses



Photo/Reuters

Although Israel is no stranger to Hamas attacks, the attack on Saturday (7/10/2023) was unprecedented – partly due to the lack of warning. Israel’s military on Saturday found itself caught off guard, even though for decades the country has been a technology hub that has one of the world’s most impressive armed forces and a leading intelligence agency.

The questions for the Israeli government are many. It has been more than 17 years since an Israeli soldier was taken prisoner of war in an attack on Israeli territory. And Israel has not seen this kind of infiltration into military bases, small towns and kibbutzim since the town-by-town fighting in the 1948 war of independence.

2. Israel’s Entire Security System Fails to Respond



Photo/Reuters

“The whole system failed. It’s not just one component. Its entire defense architecture has proven to be failing to provide the necessary defense for Israeli civilians,” said Jonathan Conricus, former international spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces.

“This was a Pearl Harbor-like moment for Israel, where the reality is still there today, and there will be a reality after today.”

3. Israeli Intelligence Failure



Photo/Reuters

The IDF has repeatedly dodged questions about whether Saturday’s events constituted an intelligence failure. Military spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht told CNN that Israel is focused on the current battle and protecting civilian lives.

“We’ll talk about what happens intelligence-wise afterward,” Hecht said.

4. Investments in Advanced Military Technology Worth Billions of Dollars Are Meaningless



Photo/Reuters

Whether coincidental or intentional, this attack came a day after the 50th anniversary of another unexpected conflict, when a coalition of Arab states launched a surprise attack against Israel on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, in 1973.