James Wan defends his decision to have Mera have little involvement in Aquaman 2

The director of Aquaman and the lost kingdom, James Wanaddresses the controversy over the role of Amber Heard in the movie DC Universe.

James Wan defends his decision

Various reports have stated that the Mera Heard doesn’t have much to do in Aquaman 2, and some fans think it’s because of all the controversy surrounding her.

During an interview with Empire magazine, Wan spoke about the role Mera will have in the sequel to Aquaman. The director affirms that Heard’s lack of importance has no relation to the actress’s problems, and that her complaints are justified.

“It’s fair that Heard said that about the reduction of the character, because she wasn’t in my head while I was working on this movie. Actors don’t necessarily know what we directors are thinking behind the scenes. But this was always my plan. From the beginning, I proposed that the first movie would be something along the lines of ‘The Green Heart’ (an action-adventure romantic comedy), while the second would be a pure buddy comedy like ‘Tango and Cash.'”

Although the director comments that the reason for Heard’s little screen time is because that was the original idea, the truth is that some reports have mentioned that the actress was almost fired. It is said that Heard managed to keep her job because Elon Musk It prevented her from being removed from the project.

Aquaman 2 opens in theaters on December 22.