Some time ago there was an attempt by Marvel to make a Deathlok movie. Now the time has come for that to become a reality.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen countless successes, but there is one canceled film that could have shaped the MCU in a completely different way. We’re talking about Deathlok, although he never saw the light of day, he had the potential to change the narrative of the superhero genre. Join us as we explore why Marvel should consider resurrecting this film.

Deathlok has long been one of Marvel’s most underrated characters. His story originates from the 1974 Astonishing Tales comics and features Luther Manning, an American soldier resurrected as a cyborg super soldier. His fight against a dystopian corporate America makes him a complex character who fights to maintain his humanity. While he might seem similar to Robocop, Deathlok also involves time travel and monsters, making him unique in his genre.

The canceled Robert Downey Jr. project

The Deathlok movie planned for the 2000s could have been a milestone in superhero movie history. Plans for this film date back to the 1990s, but began to take shape in the early 2000s. Paramount was interested, with producers such as Steven Paul and Avi Arad on board. Screenwriter David Self, known for Road to Perdition (2002), wrote a script, and director Paul McGuigan wanted Robert Downey Jr. in the lead role. Then, luckily, the actor accepted the role of Iron Man and began one of the best sagas in the history of cinema.

Despite initial efforts, the film was never made. However, this is not a story that should be forgotten. In today’s era, marked by artificial intelligence and social media, the Deathlok movie could be exactly what the world needs.

A character with great potential.

Although little is known about the plot, the film would have centered on a man conversing with a machine, a Fantastic Car style approach. While the villain would be a manic professor seeking fame as the next Leonardo Da Vinci.

These details suggest that Deathlok would have been a Black Mirror-style film that would explore fear of technology and existential themes laden with fatalism. In an era where technology advances at an unprecedented pace and society faces political and public health issues, these issues are more relevant than ever.

Furthermore, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has explored a wide variety of genres, hesitant to fully embrace horror, existential despair, and nihilism. Deathlok could fill this void with a dose of darkness and depth. Since, the film could address themes such as technophobia, political paranoia and gloomy dystopias, which resonate in today’s society.

