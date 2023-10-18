If Pokémon GO’s Team Play feature isn’t working or doesn’t appear on your account, here’s how to fix it.

Can’t use Party Play? Have you come across that The Pokémon GO Teams section does not work or does not even appear? On October 17, Niantic finally launched the Pokémon GO Team Play (Party Play). Many users are already playing with their friends and even trying to overcome the Team challengesbut there are others who are not being able to do any of that.

There are several reasons why this may happen to you. In theory, this new game mode has been deployed worldwide, but a series of requirements have been imposed to be able to access it. The Pokémon GO Teams feature will only appear if you meet these requirements:

Have reached at least Level 15 of Coach.

Have social features enabled – Only on Niantic Kids accounts.

Pokémon GO Team Play with Niantic Kids profile – Limitations and how to activate it

In case you are playing with a Niantic Kids account, the function Pokémon GO Party Play will not be available unless they have been enabled social functions. To do this, an authorized adult must access the Niantic Kids parent portal or the Pokémon Trainer Club.

Once inside, you will have to log in with the Niantic Kids account using the corresponding username and password and, through the options and settings, activate the Pokémon GO social features.

What you can and can’t do with Pokémon GO Teams

The Pokémon GO Teams feature is available on Niantic Kids accounts after following the previous process, and if they have Level 15. Now, it has a series of important limitations to consider:

You cannot create or organize Teams. You can only join teams created by players you have on your Friends list from Pokémon GO. In addition to the above, You will only be able to join the team if there are at least 2 other players inside.

With all this, you should have no problems with Pokémon GO Team Play. Continue to fail? In that case, we recommend that you contact the Niantic support.

