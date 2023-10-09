An effective way to understand the extent to which the Hamas attack was catastrophic for Israel is to look at the number of deaths. For decades, at least since the Yom Kippur War in 1973, Israel has not suffered so many losses, especially among civilians. At the moment the deaths are more than 700, but it is likely that the count will rise further.

The exceptional nature of this event can be seen clearly from the graph below: in the last 13 years the Israeli deaths caused by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict had always been in the order of no more than a few dozen, almost all killed by improvised terrorist attacks or by the launch of rockets from the Gaza Strip. On the contrary, Palestinian deaths have always been many more, with peaks that correspond to the last two wars between Israel and Hamas, that of 2014 and that of 2021. At the moment, however, the proportion between Israeli and Palestinian deaths has been reversed.

The last comparable event in terms of death toll was the Second Intifada, a major armed Palestinian uprising that was characterized by attacks against Israelis and terrorist attacks. During the Second Intifada, approximately 1,000 Israelis died, including 700 civilians and 300 soldiers, while more than 3,000 Palestinians were killed. The Second Intifada, however, was an extremely long event that lasted about five years, from 2000 to 2005, and which is not comparable to the single armed attack carried out by Hamas on Saturday.

