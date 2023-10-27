Observing the map of the world drawn, as every year, by the ICG, the International Crisis Group, is impressive. Everywhere, absolutely everywhere, there are outbreaks, tensions, conflicts that lead to the violent deaths of human beings. To date, 170 wars are underway on all continents, excluding Antarctica, for the moment.

While the discussion of the planet has – understandably – its focus on Israel, in the rest of the Earth, children, women and men die unjustly and through violence every second. A grisly accounting of death distinguishes between military and civilian deaths. As if they were not flesh, blood and plans and life and joy both one and the other. The same incomprehensible idea speaks of “war crimes”, as if war were not, itself and in any case, a crime.

But the underlying theory, the most infamous, most unworthy and most unacceptable thought is that war is unavoidable. It exists. Indeed, let it also be useful. Bella, to quote Shakespeare’s Coriolanus who cried: «Ah, for me, I say, give me war! It is a hundred times better than peace, as the day is better than the night; war is a living thing, a movement, it is lively, it has a voice, it is full of surprises. Peace is apoplexy, it is lethargy: dull, deaf, insensitive, sleepy, and it brings more bastards into the world than war kills men.” But if that is literature, this is reality.

Are we really still haunted by the suspicion that war is always inevitable? That fighting is an insubstantial part of humanity, and that war is a good thing, but should only be conducted with rules accepted by the Geneva Convention? On the other hand, if they attack you and kill your people, what can you do but kill theirs?

Yet, the same thought, thank God, is no longer tolerated within our social organizations, our states, our cities.

While before it was appropriate to settle the accounts alone, today (almost) none of us thinks that it is good to go and shoot the thief who burgled the house or end up with machine gun fire, not even those who have committed even atrocious crimes. The relatives of a murdered man are calling for justice, for the culprit to be locked up in prison, perhaps. But it is not socially accepted that they go and “take justice into their own hands”. We rely on the State, the police, organized justice. To the law.

Why not think then that a world order, even if imperfect, even if asymmetrical, even if it is lame, can exist? Why not hope that men of good will can create a supranational structure, equipped with rules and rights and the strength to enforce them, to – at least – limit the carnage?

The disintegration of the United Nations structure is evident. A system governed by the veto of the five victors of the Second World War, almost 80 years ago now, does not hold up, does not work, is leaking. The UN must be reformed and it must be reformed now, with an urgent and transversal movement of all the countries of the world, of all the democracies, of all those who do not want more violence. Avoid the abyss, at all costs.

If the war between Israel and the rest of the world continues with this virulence, if we continue to think that the conflict is inevitable (and perhaps even right), if we continue to divide ourselves between pro-Israelis and friends of Hamas, looking for the causes of the conflict to understand what will happen now, we will condemn ourselves to failure and the world to bestial destruction.

We can continue to maintain and respect our nature as imperfect men, of crooked wood, of prevaricators, even thinking, as Heraclitus said, that Pòlemos (the demon of war, ed.) is the mother of all things. Continue to fight bullying, assert our rights, win against the interests of others, but without killing, without shooting, without planning attacks on the kibbutzim or ground operations. Yes it can. Must.