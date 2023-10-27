Discover what led Suguru Geto to the path of darkness, making him an antagonist.

Suguru Geto is one of the most important characters in Jujutsu Kaisen and here we will explain why he turned evil.

Although the world of Jujutsu Kaisen is full of dangerous curses, some more powerful than others, the truth is that There is a sorcerer who from the beginning of the series has been presented as an antagonist. We are referring to Suguru Geto, a man with quite peculiar ideals. However, we quickly realize that he is related to Satoru Gojo in some way.

And both sorcerers were companions during his time at the Tokyo Metropolitan School of Wizardry. Suguru and Geto were best friends, although they had different personalities. Furthermore, they were above most of their allies.

But at some point in this story, Geto left his friends aside to enter a path of darkness to be able to fulfill your plans. In the next few lines, we will tell you everything you need to know about why it turned bad.

What changed Suguru Geto’s way of thinkingThe trigger that led him towards the path of darkness

Although Geto was presented as a villain from the beginning of the series, concretamente en Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the truth is that this was not always an evil sorcerer, but he was Satoru Gojo’s partner and best friend. But, unfortunately, he was exposed to different situations that changed his way of thinking and seeing humans who do not have witchcraft abilities.

It is well known that Sorcerers risk their lives daily to fight curses dangerous. Sometimes they are overwhelmed by these creatures and end up being killed. It is the sad reality of most of the characters who dedicate themselves to it. Evidently, Suguru and Satoru, although they were the strongest, were aware of this reality.

The first encounter Geto had with the dark side of humans without sorcery powers It was during the Hidden Inventory or Stellar Plasma Vessel arc.when he was assigned the mission of escorting a young girl to be assimilated by Tengen.

Along the way, he felt empathy for the young woman, especially due to the problems they had getting to their destination. In the end, Suguru asks him to accompany him to give up that mission. Unexpectedly, the girl is killed by Touji, who had been assigned the mission to kill her.

At this point in history, Geto learned about the world of organized crime, sects and hitmen. These were all concepts present in the human world without sorcery. This situation affected the character a little.

Another factor that It damaged Geto’s perception a little It was all when Gojo awakened all his hidden potential, surpassing him on the scale of power. This caused Satoru to be sent on missions at his expense, creating this rift in the team. Furthermore, Suguru began to think that the sorcerers were just tools of the higher ups and that they could do whatever they wanted with them.

However, although the previous situations had taken their toll on the young sorcererthis was still in uncertainty and a kind of limbo.

However, some time later, and after witnessing the death of so many companions, Suguru spoke with Yuki Tsukumo, part of the Special class sorcerers, who told her about the real problem, because she blames humans without powers of everything that sorcerers experience, since they themselves, without knowing it, are the ones who create the curses that these groups must deal with.

In this point, Yuki blamed the powerless humans. Furthermore, he told Geto that there were two possible solutions, either for these people to become users of cursed energy, or to directly eliminate them all so that only the sorcerers prevail.

This was an important conversation for Suguru, because It shaped his way of thinking a little. However, the real turning point for the character was when he was assigned a mission to visit a town where he witnessed the cruelest way in which they treat people with these special powers. And this time, it was two girls.

This situation made Suguru angry, massacring all the powerless humans in that town. Since then, he accepted the darkness in his heart and put into motion his plan to bring some justice to the sorcerers who risk themselves every day. Which wouldn’t be bad at all, if it weren’t for the fact that it involves the death of millions of people.

