For some time now we have had the intuition that the secret to longevity is in the blood. At least in part, of course. Now little by little science is confirming the veracity of this intuition.

Searching in the blood. An international team of researchers has found a series of biomarkers linked to longevity in the blood. Markers such as cholesterol or glucose levels can help us, according to their latest work, determine the chances of a person reaching 90 years of life.

The researchers compared biomarker profiles between “exceptionally long-lived” people and their peers with shorter lifespans. The researchers started from a list of twelve biomarkers linked to mortality or longevity in different previous studies. They observed that ten of them showed a link with longevity.

The team observed that the oldest people had lower levels of glucose, creatinine and uric acid in their blood starting at age 60. As Karin Modig, co-author of the study, points out, “centenarians” rarely showed extreme values ​​in their Biomarkers. Of course, she also explains that many of the participants showed values ​​outside of what could be considered normal, a fact probably linked to the advanced age of the sample.

Sweet candidates. Modig and his team analyzed twelve biomarkers related to inflammation (uric acid levels), metabolic functioning (cholesterol and glucose levels), liver and kidney function (albumin and creatinine levels among others), degree of nutrition (albumin ), and anemia (iron binding capacity).

The team compared the profiles of those who reached the age of 100 with those who were less long-lived, for which they used information from 44,000 Swedes between 64 and 99 years old participating in the so-called Amoris cohort. Participants were followed for 35 years, during which 1,224 participants (2.7%) reached the age of 100 (the vast majority women).

Modig and his team published details of the study in an article in the journal GeroScience.

Small differences. As Modig explains in an article in The Conversation, the differences for some biomarkers were small in absolute terms. For example, a difference of 2.5 percentage points in uric acid levels separated the “centenarian” group from the rest. Someone with high uric acid levels would have a 1.5% chance of reaching 100, while someone with low levels would have a 4% chance of reaching 100.

Information is not everything. Blood can give us important clues about our longevity, but this ultimately depends on factors such as our genetics, our lifestyle or all those uncontrollable variables that we could collectively call “luck.”

As Modig explains, paying attention to factors such as uric acid or biomarkers related to the liver or kidney can be useful; But decisions such as moderating alcohol consumption or leading an active life are those that can really extend our life expectancy.

