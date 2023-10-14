We have lost count of the number of games The Legend of Zelda that we have been able to play in the more than 35 years of history of the franchise. Nintendo has shown us different versions of Linksome younger, others adults and always holding her Master Sword with her hand… right or left?

If you have noticed throughout these years, the silent character has carried his emblematic weapon in both hands, but the change in pattern has been evident towards the right in recent times. Initially, back in 1986 With the first The Legend of Zelda, Link wore steel in his left handbut the instruction manual caused confusion compared to the virtual version by showing contradictory images.

It was in The Legend of Zelda II when we were able to make it clear thanks to the manual that the hero sets off on the adventure “with a magical sword in his left hand and a magical shield in his right”, but the sprite changed the hand Link used depending on of orientation. The same thing happened in The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, but this eternal confusion ended with Link’s Awakening, since he always appeared left-handed, regardless of direction.

Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask and Twilight Princess witnessed in three dimensions that yes, indeed, Link was left-handed. However, the change in dynamics occurred following the arrival of the HD edition of the GameCube classic, which landed on the Wii. Taking into account that controls with motion control had to be used to play the console, Nintendo chose to adapt to the global trend by making Link right-handed.

The only thing he did was create a mirror effect and reverse the entire game to save the cost of redoing all the scenes. However, the rest of the 3D games in the saga have shown a skilled Link, whether in Skyward Sword, Breath of the Wild or the more recent Tears of the Kingdom. Therefore, it seems that Nintendo is clear that from now on his character must hold the sword with the opposite hand to that of his beginning.

