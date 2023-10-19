Why it is important to vote in the 2024 European elections

From 6 to 9 June 2024, citizens of the European Union countries will be called to vote to elect the Members of the European Parliament, their representatives. On those days we will therefore be called to express our vote. Once elected, our representatives, together with the governments of the European Union countries, will have the task of creating and approving all the new provisions that regulate the lives of EU citizens in various areas such as support for the economy, the fight against poverty, climate change as well as security issues.

But why is it important to vote in the 2024 European elections? Democracy is precious and we cannot take it for granted. Never. The right to vote is one of the most important forms of individual freedom that we have achieved throughout our history and one of the greatest forms of democratic expression. It gives voice to our ideas and ensures that our voice is heard. Now, as in the past, it is essential for our continent and our democracies to remain united and compact for the good of all citizens and our future. In an increasingly globalized world, in which our cross-border connections are as dense as ever in the past, there are problems that we simply cannot solve in isolation. This is why from 6 to 9 June 2024 it will be very important to cast our vote.

The time has therefore come to follow up on what happened in the 2019 elections in which, after years of low participation, 50.62 percent of European citizens voted. The best result in terms of participation since 1994 which now needs to be improved. A concrete possibility given that the 2024 elections will also represent a sort of experiment given that five EU countries will also bring sixteen-year-olds to the polls. In Malta, Austria and Greece (where you can vote from the age of seventeen), Germany and Belgium have been added, with the European Parliament’s aim of improving the youth turnout of the last round of 2019 to almost 42 percent. An achievement for many youth organisations, who would now like to see the change spread across Europe “because young people must be listened to”, says Kristof Papp of the European Youth Forum. So, what are you waiting for? Everyone to vote.