We are indeed talking about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that a fan has gone viral by showing his terrible encounter with an Electric-type Pokémon. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023).

Electrode is an Electric-type Pokémon introduced in the 1st generation. Its evolution is Voltorb, which has the same combination of types. Both are known for their high speed stat and signature explosion-based moves, as well as its surprising resemblance to the well-known Poké Ballthe devices used to capture Pokémon.

In the post we leave you below you can see how the user DRUNK__SOULS shows a terrible encounter with an Electrode in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. He points out that he had barely seen any wild Electrode, and this fact makes sense considering that As soon as you get close it will explodewhich is undoubtedly surprising.

You can see the full post along with all the images shared in this link. Here you can see it in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple:

“Oh, I’ve never seen a wild elec-“

What do you think? What was your first encounter with a shiny Pokémon? We read you in the comments.

