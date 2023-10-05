loading…

It is predicted that Ukraine will find it difficult to become a member of the European Union due to corruption. Photo/Reuters

KIEV – Deep-rooted and widespread corruption means that Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union (EU) in the near future.

As stated by former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Ukraine must eradicate corruption in order to join the EU. Additionally, earlier this week, Politico reported that the Biden Administration is putting pressure on Kiev to fight corruption more effectively.

In an interview with Germany’s Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper published on Thursday (5/10/2023), Juncker warned that Brussels “must not make false promises to the Ukrainian people who are on the verge of suffering.”

He criticized those in the EU “who make Ukraine believe that they can immediately become a member state.” According to the former official, such a scenario would be detrimental to the bloc and Ukraine.

“Those who have dealt with Ukraine know that this is a country that is corrupt at all levels of society,” Juncker charged. He noted that Eastern European countries first need to undertake “massive” reforms.

The former European Commission president supports “partial accession” for aspiring countries, which would give them access to some of the benefits of European integration, provided they make progress on the reform path.

Juncker’s warning came shortly after Politico, citing anonymous diplomats, reported that the EU’s incumbent leadership would formally announce the start of membership talks with Ukraine in early December.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Politico looked at a “sensitive but unclassified” version of the US State Department’s “Unified Country Strategy” for Ukraine.

In it, American officials allegedly warned leaders in Kiev that “perceptions of high-level corruption” could “undermine the confidence of Ukrainians and foreign leaders in the wartime government.”