Grand Admiral Thrawn is more dangerous than Emperor Palpatine as a Star Wars villain. And these are the reasons to believe it.

Many Star Wars fans wonder why Thrawn is more dangerous than Palpatine. The future Second Galactic Empire could be considerably scarier than the one in the original trilogy. Exiled on the intergalactic planet of Peridea just before the events of Episode IV, the Grand Admiral (Lars Mikkelsen) was not present during the Galactic Civil War or the eventual decline of the Empire at the hands of the Rebel Alliance. However, the villain has finally returned to the known galaxy after the new Ahsoka series. And it is clear that his Empire will be much more formidable than the previous one.

In episode 8 of Ahsoka, we see Grand Admiral Thrawn successfully escape from the world of Peridea with the help of the Nightsisters and their dark arts. Accompanied by the remains of his forces aboard the Star Destroyer known as “The Chimera,” it is clear that the villain is ready to reunite the Imperial Remnant and become Palpatine’s “Heir to the Empire” in Star Wars. Therefore, some key indicators suggest that the Empire under this new leadership will be even more powerful and dangerous than under the reign of Darth Sidious during the original trilogy.

What can we expect in the future of the Mandalorian Era?

Disney+

In episode 6 of Ahsoka, Grand Admiral Thrawn makes his live-action debut aboard his Star Destroyer, parts of which are covered in what appears to be gold, repairing the damage suffered when the ship was attacked by the purrgil and sent to Peridea thanks to the Jedi Ezra Bridger. This is something we saw in Star Wars Rebels. Under the command of Captain Enoch, these stormtroopers are now known as Night Troopers. They wear cracked armor also filled with gold along with red bandages. Probably coming from the Nightsisters who have become engaged to Palpatine’s heir. Both the Grand Admiral’s Night Troopers and his ship are key symbols that point to his ultimate purpose for the remnants of the Empire.

Basically, Thrawn’s soldiers have kept their armor in the classic Japanese Kintsugi style. This is the art of joining together fragments of broken pottery by filling the cracks with gold. It is based on the philosophy that by embracing flaws and imperfections, you can create something even stronger and more beautiful than it was before it was broken. This fits incredibly well with Palpatine’s heir’s passion and study of art. And it also symbolizes what he will do with the fragmented Star Wars Empire. Now that he has returned to the known galaxy, he will seek to restore the Empire, turning it into something stronger and even more dangerous.

The differences between the two villains of the galactic saga

Lucasfilm

Under the rule of Emperor Palpatine, the Star Wars Empire was prone to infighting and competition between officers vying for power within the Imperial hierarchy. It was the emperor’s way of establishing his own power and maintaining authority over those who served him.. Likewise, the Empire believed its power was absolute and virtually invincible, having established nearly 20 years of dominance from the events of Revenge of the Sith to A New Hope, where the destruction of the Death Star marked the first true sign to the galaxy that the Empire could be wounded and one day defeated. An Empire that could now return at the hands of Thrawn.

Now, the Rebellion has emerged victorious with its New Republic, while the Empire has become the diminished Imperial Remnant after the deaths of Palpatine and Darth Vader. Generally speaking, the old empire was malevolent and extremely oppressive. But he was also capricious. In contrast, Grand Admiral Thrawn has shown in both Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka that his tactics are always deliberate, patient, and strategic. Which means that everything the Empire does will be for a purpose. He is not too proud to retreat or admit defeat. Especially if a long-term advantage can be gained from a short-term loss.