Israel is a war criminal. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The conflict between Israeli and Palestinian forces since the Hamas militant group’s attack on October 7 has resulted in a large and growing death toll – and accusations of war crimes – on both sides.

This war falls under a complex international justice system that has emerged since the Second World War. Even if states say they are acting in self-defense, the rules of armed conflict apply to all parties involved in the war.

Here are 5 facts that show Israel is actually a war criminal, but difficult to catch.

1. It All Starts with the Geneva Conventions



According to Reuters, internationally accepted rules of armed conflict emerged from the 1949 Geneva Conventions, which have been ratified by all UN member states and supplemented by decisions of the international war crimes tribunal.

A series of treaties regulate the treatment of civilians, soldiers, and prisoners of war in a system collectively known as the “Law of Armed Conflict” or “International Humanitarian Law”. This applies to government forces and organized armed groups, including Hamas.

2. Israel Clearly Violates International Humanitarian Law



New York-based Human Rights Watch said possible war crimes were acts that deliberately targeted civilians, indiscriminate rocket attacks and the taking of civilians hostage by Palestinian armed groups, as well as Israeli counterattacks in Gaza that killed hundreds of Palestinians.

Hostage-taking, killing and torture are explicitly prohibited under the Geneva Conventions, while Israel’s response could also be subject to war crimes investigations.

In response to Hamas violence, Israel surrounded Gaza, home to 2.3 million people, and launched the most powerful bombing campaign so far in the 75-year history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, destroying entire neighborhoods.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday pleaded for civilians to be protected, voicing concern about “clear violations of international humanitarian law” in Gaza.

3. Israel Deliberately Targets Civilians



