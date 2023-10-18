loading…

The US is the country that most often intervenes in wars in various parts of the world. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – Why is the US obsession with interfering in other countries’ affairs so dangerous to world peace? It included in the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars.

“Intervention is as American as apple pie,” wrote the late American political scientist Robert Jervis in the introduction to his book “The New American Interventionism.”

Jervis’ words were written 24 years ago and still ring true today. They get to the heart of US foreign policy, which includes interfering in other countries’ internal affairs and overthrowing their governments, with the ultimate goal of securing American hegemony.

Such interventionist foreign policies have wreaked misery and horror across the world and seriously endangered global peace and stability.

Why is the US involved in the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars? Here are 7 reasons.

1. Always Leaves Traces of Bloodshed



Photo/Reuters

According to Xinhua, (in the spring of 1805, US military officer and diplomatic consul William Eaton, allied with Hamet Karamanli, brother of the deposed Yusuf Karamanli, Pasha of Tripolitania, or now Libya, deployed troops to attack Derna. They easily captured the city of Tripolitan with the help of three US ships, and the Pasha was forced to surrender.

The incident, which led to the end of the First Barbary War and the victory of the United States, has been viewed by many scholars as the first attempt by the US to stage a coup against a foreign government through military interventionism, thereby triggering the country’s attempt at a coup. global domination.

Since then, the United States has launched bloodier military intrusions abroad, often invading a country and launching deadly attacks until its targets are thrown into disarray and its government is overthrown.

From the end of World War II to 2001, the United States initiated 201 armed conflicts in 153 locations, accounting for more than 80 percent of the total wars fought worldwide in that period. Since 2001, Washington and its allies have dropped an average of 46 bombs on other countries every day.

These wars, especially in the name of “democracy,” “freedom,” and “human rights,” amount to wanton interference in the internal affairs of other countries, leaving death and destruction in the Middle East, Latin America, and Europe. East.

For example, US-led NATO forces carried out continuous air strikes for 78 days against Yugoslavia. Results? More than 8,000 civilians were killed or injured and nearly 1 million people were displaced.