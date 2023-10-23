loading…

Gaza is the center of the Palestinian struggle. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Gaza Strip is the center of the conflict in Palestine. This cannot be separated from the fact that the area is controlled by the Hamas fighter group.

The Gaza Strip also has a long history as a center of conflict. Gaza residents are also accustomed to various conflicts and struggles.

Here are 5 reasons why the Gaza Strip is being fought over by Israel and Palestine.

1. Palestinian Struggle Center



Photo/Reuters

According to NBC News, the Gaza Strip is one of two areas designated as Palestinian territory, apart from the West Bank. The region is divided into five governorates: Gaza City, North Gaza, Rafah, Deir el-Balah and Khan Younis.

In 1947, the newly formed UN issued the “Palestinian Partition Plan” which would divide Palestine into an Arab state and a Jewish state, to accommodate the desire for a Jewish homeland and the migration of hundreds of thousands of people. Jews from all over the world.

This is against the wishes of the local Arab population of Palestine and the surrounding Arab countries.

Following the creation of the state of Israel in 1948 and the subsequent Arab-Israeli war, Israel seized land from the state allocated to Palestinian Arabs and controlled 77% of the total territory. More than half of Palestine’s Arab population was expelled or fled to Gaza, the West Bank and neighboring countries.

Gaza was under Egyptian control from 1948 to 1967. Israel then controlled and occupied the Gaza Strip and the West Bank following its victory in the 1967 Six Day War against its Arab neighbors, Egypt, Jordan, and Syria. The UN classifies Israel as an occupying state over the Palestinian territories.

2. Controlled by Hamas



Photo/Reuters

Hamas emerged victorious in elections in Gaza against its rival, the Fatah party in 2006. Since then they have controlled Gaza. No elections were held thereafter and Hamas maintained political control.

Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the US and many other countries, is dedicated to the establishment of an independent Islamic state in historic Palestine. They do not recognize Israel and demand that Israel end its blockade of Gaza and stop its occupation of the Palestinian territories.