loading…

The Gaza Strip is the largest prison on Earth. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Human rights groups call it “the world’s largest open prison”. Gaza Strip, which has a population of 2.3 million people. The region has come under heavy Israeli bombardment in recent days, after Hamas fighters launched an unprecedented ground invasion and thousands of rockets into Israel from Gaza.

Israel has ordered a “complete” blockade of the besieged territory, saying that “no electricity, food or fuel” will be allowed into the territory and raising concerns among the international community about what impact it will have on Gaza’s people. where most of the borders are closed, can’t get out.

Here are 9 reasons why the Gaza Strip is called the Largest Prison on Earth.

1. The area is walled like a prison



Photo/Reuters

According to NPR, the Gaza Strip is an enclave 25 miles long and 6 miles wide, bordered by the Mediterranean Sea to the west, Israel to the north and east, and Egypt to the south.

Gaza is one of two Palestinian territories. The other territory is the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Bounded by walls and fences erected by Israel, the Gaza Strip is one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

2. Israel Controls Air, Land and Sea Movement



Photo/Reuters

The strip has been under blockade by Israel and Egypt, limiting the movement of people and goods since Hamas took control of the territory in 2007. Israel controls its airspace and coastline, as well as any goods that can cross Gaza’s borders.

3. 1.7 million of Gaza’s 2 million residents have refugee status



Photo/Reuters

Gaza is home to more than 2 million Palestinians – 1.7 million of whom are Palestinian refugees, according to UNRWA, the UN’s Palestinian aid agency.

The charity Save the Children says children make up almost half of Gaza’s population.

4. 80% of the population lives in poverty



Photo/Reuters