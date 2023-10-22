In recent times, the term “metaverse” has become a hot topic in the world of technology and social media. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta – formerly known as Facebook – has been excitedly promoting his vision of a metaverse as the future of online communication and interaction.

However, Despite ambitious promises, Zuckerberg’s metaverse faces a number of problems and challenges that raise doubts about its realization and success.. Is Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse in trouble? Why does large-scale adoption of it seem to be getting so complicated?

“The metaverse represents a horizon full of promise, but also challenges. One of the main barriers is the lack of familiarity and understanding of the metaverse by the majority of society. Added to this is the need for specialized and high-quality devices. range to access more immersive experiences, which limits its accessibility,” explains Josep Hilari, director of Marketing and Digital Innovation at Ingram Micro, in an interview for Computer Hoy.

“In addition, there is some skepticism on the part of companies and end users due to concerns about privacy and security in these digital environments. Although, the organization’s guarantee, as well as Europe’s legislative framework, protects end users against the following: issues,” he adds.

The great challenges of the metaverse under examination: there is still a lot of work to do, will Meta manage to make it a reality?

One of the key issues facing Zuckerberg’s metaverse is the technical infrastructure needed to make it a reality.. Building a functional metaverse that truly resonates with society requires advanced technologies, such as virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and ultra-fast connectivity.

These technological advances are in development, but have not yet reached their full potential. Furthermore, creating a quality metaverse requires enormous financial investments and technical resources. Putting some simple examples, here are some key points to resolve:

Latency and connection: Latency is the time delay between an action and its response in the metaverse. For a smooth experience, latency should be minimal. This is achieved through high-speed networks and technologies such as 5G. Graphics and realism: Improving graphical quality is essential to increase immersion in the metaverse. This involves the development of more realistic graphics and more powerful hardware. Natural Interaction: For the metaverse to feel authentic, interaction should be as natural as possible. This includes incorporating gestures, voice, and eye tracking to make virtual interactions more like those in the real world.

“We need technologies such as 5G and a more advanced web 3.0 to manage the enormous amount of data and transactions. In addition, the optimization of VR or Mixed Reality devices is essential to mix physical and digital elements effectively. Without forgetting the prevailing need to address interoperability challenges, so that the different metaverse platforms can interact seamlessly with each other,” comments the expert.

Another major issue facing Zuckerberg’s metaverse is ethical, privacy and security issues. Massive data collection and constant monitoring are legitimate concerns when it comes to a metaverse.

Who will control and have access to information about our interactions and behaviors in this digital space? How will personal data be protected? These critical questions still do not have clear answers.

On the other hand, the technological world is highly competitive, and the metaverse is no exception. Companies like Google, Microsoft and others are working on their own versions of a metaverse. This fierce competition calls into question whether Zuckerberg’s can stand out and attract enough users to succeed.. At the moment it seems not.

To this we must add the challenge of mass adoption and its potential dangers. Although Zuckerberg has a large user base across Meta platforms, convincing people to embrace the metaverse is complex. Besides, There are some problems that are already beginning to be put on the table.:

Addiction and Isolation: The metaverse could lead to addiction and isolation issues. Companies should promote responsible and balanced use of the metaverse, and users should set limits. Real-world effects: For example, virtual relationships can impact real-life personal relationships. We must be aware of these interactions.

Last but not least, Government regulation is also a potential problem. Governments around the world are increasingly concerned about the influence and power of Big Tech companies. It is clear—looking at the case of artificial intelligence—that regulations are going to emerge that will surely negatively affect the implementation and operation of the metaverse.

“Based on current developments and how companies are investing in this technology, the metaverse is likely to become an integral part of our society. Innovative projects, such as La Pedrera Magical Vision, which combines holographic technology with physical reality, offer A look at the potential applications and immersion that the metaverse can offer. As more cultural and business initiatives adopt and adapt to this technology, we will see it go from being a novelty to an essential element in various sectors, from tourism to education and entertainment”, concludes Josep Hilari.