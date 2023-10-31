loading…

Lebanon is known to have a long history of conflict with Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israeli-Palestinian war apparently not only caused damage to the conflict area, but also to several areas and even surrounding countries.

One of the countries affected by the war was Lebanon. The country is said to have experienced many impacts from a long series of conflicts around its territory, both from the Israeli-Palestinian war and the Syrian conflict.

This small country in the Levant, with a population of only 6 million people, is being shaken by an economic crisis, and now they have to increase their vigilance after the outbreak of conflict between Israel and Palestine.

So, why was Lebanon the country targeted in this war? Considering that Egypt, Jordan and Syria are also close to the conflict area.

Hezbollah’s decision to fully join the war may answer that question. Because Lebanon is the border country most easily accessed by this militia group.

Reporting from The Conversation, a number of historians say that if a war between Hezbollah and Israel actually erupts, the already significant violence and destruction in southern Israel and Gaza will likely be exacerbated by the large number of casualties in Lebanon, Israel, and perhaps in other regions in the East. Middle.

Another cause came from a statement by Hamas which stated that its fighters fired rockets from Lebanon, while other Palestinian armed groups also claimed responsibility for launching explosives into northern Israel on October 29 2023 according to AlJazeera.

The Israeli-Palestinian War has spread to Lebanon since 1948

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has spread to Lebanon since 1948, with the establishment of the state of Israel and the displacement of Palestinians, or what is known as the Nakba.

Around 110 thousand Palestinians fled to Lebanon in 1948. Today, the number is estimated at 210 thousand.

In a survey conducted, many Lebanese citizens said that they hated Palestinian refugees in the country and blamed them for the outbreak of the civil war in Lebanon, which occurred from 1975 to 1990.