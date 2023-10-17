The iPhone is famous for being a bastion of security. This is due to several key reasons. First, Apple maintains tight control over its ecosystem; for example, iOS, the iPhone operating system, is a closed and highly guarded platform.

Additionally, all the apps you download come from the App Store, where Each application is thoroughly reviewed before being approved. In the end, this ensures that malicious apps or apps with hidden code whose objective is to steal user data do not sneak in.

The strength of the iPhone: a virus-proof system

The difficulty for an iPhone to become infected with a virus lies in a combination of key factors that Apple has implemented in its ecosystem.

Here are some main reasons:

Ecosystem integration and security: The apple brand is responsible for designing both the hardware and software of the system, which guarantees perfect compatibility and strict control. Additionally, iPhone apps can only be obtained from the App Store, which carefully reviews each app before it is published. Sandboxing: This concept refers to the fact that each application on an iPhone works independently, without interfering with other parts of the system. This way, if an app has a problem or tries to do something malicious, it only affects its own sandbox, called a sandbox. It prevents a virus from infecting the system or accessing sensitive data from other apps. iOS Security: Apple cares about user security and that is why it releases regular updates to its iOS operating system, but also to its entire ecosystem: iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. These contain fixes that solve possible bugs or vulnerabilities that could be exploited by hackers. Continuous review: The company remains alert to any threat or failure that may affect its system. If a vulnerability is detected, the company acts quickly to correct it and addresses it through regular updates. Process isolation: The iOS system protects user data and system resources with process isolation. This feature prevents applications from accessing information or resources that do not belong to them. In this way, the privacy and security of what is stored on the device is guaranteed. Digital signatures: The App Store uses a digital signature system to guarantee the authenticity of the applications it offers. Thus, you can only install apps that have passed Apple’s quality control. So, if the iPhone is jailbroken, this restriction can be bypassed, but this carries a high security risk.

No, iPhones are not infallible

iPhones are very secure devices that have several layers of protection against malware and all types of viruses. On the one hand, Apple strictly controls the ecosystem of applications and services that can be used on its devices.

On the other hand, regular updates are offered that fix possible vulnerabilities and improve performance. However, it should be noted that these devices are not 100% infallible, and a clear example is the case of Pegasus, a vulnerability that affected millions of the brand’s mobile phones.

While Pegasus was not a virus as such, it was an advanced spyware developed by an Israeli cybersecurity company called NSO Group. This tool had the ability to access key functions of the device.

For example, hackers who used the vulnerability had access to the iPhone’s camera, microphone and GPS, all to spy on messaging and communication applications. This case demonstrated that iOS and Apple devices are not invulnerable to threats when there are unknown security flaws.

Recommendations to keep your iPhone protected

An iOS device, as well as another branded product, needs some security measures to protect it. The first thing is to update it with the latest system versions, which bring important security solutions.

Avoid doing jailbreakbecause this removes many security protections. Likewise, be careful with strange links and messages, because hackers use social engineering a lot. Also do not give out personal information or passwords online or in messages.

In the same way, use two-step authentication in all applications and on the mobile itself to provide more security. Choose a secure six-digit lock code and don’t connect to public or unsecured WiFi networks.

Although iOS is an almost one hundred percent secure platform, Online security depends as much on your habits as it does on Apple’s work. If the company undertakes to attack existing vulnerabilities as soon as possible, you are also responsible for keeping your data protected and not sharing sensitive information with anyone, passwords, unsafe downloads, etc.