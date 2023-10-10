Counting apples on a table may seem simple. But if you look closely, your brain has a surprising peculiarity: can instantly calculate a group of up to four apples, but if you add one more, the task becomes more complicated. Have you ever wondered why?

For more than a century, scientists have marveled at our ability to quickly estimate figures of four or less. Imagine that you see four red balls on a table. At a glance, you know how many there are.

But if we add a fifth ball, your brain no longer has that instant certainty. It has been discovered that the reason for this curious ability It is found in the way our brain and neurons function.

Recent research has revealed that the human brain uses two different systems to quantify what we see: one for groups of up to four objects and another for five or more. These findings, which came to light in an article published in Nature, have resolved a centuries-old debate about how our brain estimates quantities.

But how did they come to this conclusion?

The experiment carried out at the University Hospital of Bonn, in Germany, was truly fascinating. The researchers had the unique opportunity to analyze the neural activity of 17 participantswho were being treated for epileptic seizures.

These volunteers observed images with un number of points that varied from zero to nine. The results showed remarkable accuracy when shown four dots or less. The words of co-author Andreas Nieder, from the University of Tübingen, illustrate this perfectly:

“Neurons specialized in numbers of four or less responded very specifically and selectively to their preferred number.” That is, a neuron specialized in the number three is activated mainly when seeing three objects. But neurons that deal with larger numbers, like five or six, are less specific and can also respond to numbers close to their “preferred.”

So, if you are looking at eight objects, neurons that prefer eight might also respond to seeing seven or nine. This creates confusion that leads to more errors when trying to determine an amount. What is surprising about these findings is that it was thought that there was only one mechanism for numerical estimation. Now, we know there are two.

So, the next time you count objects quicklyremember that your brain is using two incredible systems to do it. And if you ever find yourself hesitating between four or five, now you know why.