Operation Al-Aqsa Storm is Hamas’ most effective combat strategy in history. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The surprise attack may have united Israelis for now, but anger against the Israeli government will only grow, analysts say.

The sudden attack carried out by Hamas on Saturday (7/10/2023) has left Israeli citizens shocked and angry at the government which they consider to have failed to protect them. But analysts say the political fallout will have to wait until the army launches war in Gaza.

“The attack, which was apparently ignored by Israel’s intelligence services, marks a major failure,” said retired Colonel Miri Eisin, managing director of Israel’s International Institute for Counter-Terrorism, as reported by Al Jazeera.

“Critical voices will emerge, but that is not the focus in Israel right now. We have to get through this (war), then we will start pointing fingers,” he told Al Jazeera. “It will be very harsh and scary, but it will happen once we stabilize.”

Hamas launched an unprecedented operation at dawn on Saturday, firing thousands of rockets into southern Israel, sending fighters deep into Israeli territory and kidnapping more than 100 Israeli citizens.

Israel quickly responded with airstrikes against the overcrowded and besieged Gaza Strip.

Israeli air strikes on Gaza have killed more than hundreds of people, including 20 children. Around hundreds of Israelis were killed in Hamas attacks.

Clashes are ongoing between Hamas fighters and Israeli forces in southern Israel in the cities of Ashkelon and Sderot and at a kibbutz in Karmia.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly announced that Israel would “impose a huge price on the enemy” in Gaza and threatened to turn the Palestinian enclave into a “desert island”.

Israel has placed the impoverished territory of 2.3 million people under a land, air and sea blockade since 2007 and launched repeated attacks on the territory against Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and other armed groups, arguing that Israel needs act decisively to stop them. fired rockets at Israel.