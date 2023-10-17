Family and friends decide to honor Carmen Sevilla in a funeral mass at the Church of San Francisco de Borja, Madrid. Where everyone wants to say goodbye to what was one of the best presenters in our country, but there is still a notable absence, that of her son Augusto Algueró who decides to stay out of it and is even willing to take legal action against all those who defame his name. .

Carmen Sevilla’s nieces: Elena and Carmen say that this is their great gift for their aunt: “I think she would have loved to be with all of you and be with all the people she loved.” Even so, the controversy over where the presenter’s ashes are continued and Elena does not hesitate to speak: “I had the opportunity to collect them and I collected them and he gave me authorization.”

Pablo Sebastián talks about Carmen Sevilla’s friction with her son

Although her cousins ​​do not want to comment on Augusto’s absence, some of Carmen Sevilla’s friends like Pablo Sebastián do not hesitate to do so: “That boy has changed a lot, it seems that when he saw that his mother had a little money he asked her to buy him a car, as Carmen told me, she told him to wait and it seems to me that the boy took it the wrong way and that’s when the friction began.”

A big change in attitude towards Augusto’s relatives since at first everyone wanted to talk.

This is Carmen Sevilla’s third farewell

Carmen Sevilla’s first funeral was held with Augusto in strict privacy, who decided not to install any funeral chapel. Augusto only had the people closest to him and the two people who helped his mother during her illness, because they wanted to have a quieter evening and, above all, away from the media, which created great discontent among Augusto’s closest friends. the host.

The second was organized by Rappel, in July in the church of San Antón in Madrid, who managed to bring together friends very close to Carmen Sevilla such as Enrique del Pozo, Euprepio Padula, José Manuel Parada, Marily Coll or Regina Do Santos among others. The mass was officiated by Father Ángel along with three other priests, Pilar Jurado sang live and a letter from Carmen’s son was read in which he said “he was without strength and without the courage to share this emotional meeting.”

What must have happened within the church for this change in attitude of his nieces? Have they reached an agreement not to air dirty laundry on television?

