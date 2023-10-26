We analyze the results obtained by operators that offer Internet at home through fibra, cable o ADSLcorresponding to August 2023, to find out what the transfer of clients is like between the main national operators.

Movistar continues adding clients

With the data of the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) of the month of August 2023 in hand, these being the most recent, we are going to see how the situation in the telecommunications sector evolves.

Fixed broadband continued in August above the 17.12 million lines, according to the latest data published in CNMCData. Fiber optic lines to the home (FTTH) reached 14.4 million: 73,922 lines more than in the previous month and 1.1 million more than in August 2022. The 36.3% of the total FTTH lines belong to Movistarwhich has a fleet of 5.2 million lines.

The Telefónica operator continues to improve its data on fiber line gains and, after a month of July in which it added 13,000, Last August it added 8,495 further. This is practically triple what MásMóvil has achieved, which obtained around 2,776 lines.

Comparing blues and yellows, we can see that the promotions that Movistar launched Last August, which was a real price war, took effect and the high quality of Movistar’s fiber network is a determining factor as long as the price is more competitive.

With these most recent data in the CNMC count, and waiting for the September data to be released. Movistar is one of the main winners in gaining fiber customers during the year, having achieved a positive balance of 68,476 clients. As for MásMóvil, it has a better accumulated 2023, with a positive balance of 81,324 accesses.

Vodafone and Orange lose customers

These clients that arrive are clients that other operators leave and in this case the most evident losses during the month of August are in Vodafone and Orange. As for the red operator, it continues to bleed in 2023 in which they have already lost 145,222 fiber clients. At least in the month of August, with certain promotions that were carried out, it was the month with the fewest losses, losing only 8,618 clients.

As to Orange, lost 4,327 customers during the last full month recorded, bringing the total for the year to a loss of 24,197 customers. The merger of Orange and MásMóvil should reverse this trend for the orange operator.

The greatest positive gain is for the group of independent operators, which during the month of August received 35,421 new clients, for a cumulative total in 2023 of 337,646 new registrations. Here operators like Digi, Avatel or Adamo are stepping up to the plate with hyper-competitive prices that are very irresistible to the consumer.