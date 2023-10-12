A few days after the Hamas attack in southern Israel it is still difficult to have a clear picture of what the objectives and results were that Hamas hoped to achieve with the ferocious massacre of Israeli civilians committed by its militiamen. At the moment, at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed by Hamas, mostly civilians. In response, since Saturday morning, Israel has been heavily bombing the Gaza Strip: at least 1,400 Palestinians have been killed, again mostly civilians, and it is estimated that the militiamen who died during Saturday’s attack are 1,500.

The most immediate reason for the Hamas attack is relatively simple: Hamas is a radical and Islamist military organization, considered terrorist by several countries around the world (including the United States and the European Union), at war with the state of Israel, which sees in Saturday’s attack an act of a larger conflict that has been going on for decades. This first explanation, however, does not take into account the fact that Saturday’s attack is profoundly different from everything that had happened previously, and has many new characteristics: it was a sophisticated attack launched by land, by air and by sea, which is disproportionately focused on civilians and which, due to its enormous severity, was destined to generate a very violent reaction from Israel.

For this reason, it is rather complicated to understand what Hamas hoped to achieve with this attack, what its objectives and strategies were, especially knowing that Israel would have responded in an exceptionally harsh manner to the violence. In other words: why carry out an attack so violent that it risks a reaction that could call into question the very existence of Hamas? There are some hypotheses.

Because he could

A first rather immediate hypothesis is that Hamas attacked Israel because it could. Because, that is, the favorable conditions arose, both within the Gaza Strip and outside, for a massive and coordinated attack. Today many analysts are convinced that Hamas had been preparing a major attack against Israel for some time, and that it had implemented secrecy and misdirection measures to convince Israel that there was no imminent danger, and to give intelligence and the army Israelis a false sense of security.

It is also possible that Hamas realized that the south of Israel, i.e. the area where the Gaza Strip is located, had been left undefended by the Israeli army: in recent years the government has moved thousands of troops from the south of the country to West Bank, where clashes and violence have been ongoing for some time between Israeli settlers and local Palestinian groups. With Israeli intelligence misled and the army distracted in the West Bank, it is possible that Hamas realized the time was right to attack.

Hamas needs no particular motivation or reason to attack Israel and kill and terrorize thousands of Israelis. The radical group actually has as its objective the elimination of the state of Israel and the extermination of the Jewish people. The founding statute of Hamas, established in 1988, said this quite clearly, taking up a saying of Muhammad (considered by many to be apocryphal) which urged them to kill Jews, even if they were hiding “behind stones and behind trees”. In 2017, Hamas published a new charter that eliminated the parties that most openly advocated genocide, but much of the leadership continued to maintain the same rhetoric.

Even in recent days, one of Hamas’s political leaders said in an interview with the Economist that one of the group’s objectives is the elimination of the state of Israel.

Too successful

There is, however, another issue that must be considered when considering Hamas’ objectives and strategies in Saturday’s attack. It is likely that Hamas did not expect that its attack would be so devastating and, from the group’s point of view, so exceptionally successful. It is probable, that is, that the Hamas leadership itself expected that Israel’s defenses would be much more impervious and that the militiamen would not be able to penetrate so deeply undisturbed into Israeli territory, reach the population centers on the border and massacre their inhabitants for hours. inhabitants without encountering real resistance.

Speaking to the Associated Press, one of the members of the Hamas leadership said: “We were surprised by this major collapse (of Israel),” adding that the militants “wanted to get some results and take some hostages for a prisoner exchange.” But once the barrier that separates the Gaza Strip from Israeli territory was breached, the militiamen realized that not only was the barrier not really guarded, but that the entire region was in fact devoid of military forces. At that point they spread.

This is an important element to consider when trying to understand Hamas’ goals and strategies. It is possible that the Hamas militants themselves expected to be repelled by the Israeli army much earlier, and therefore did not plan such a devastating attack. This doesn’t diminish the ferocious violence of what happened, but it helps put it into perspective.

Isolation

Another much-cited objective of Hamas’s attack concerns the fact that, for some years now, Hamas and the Gaza Strip had been facing a situation of growing diplomatic and international isolation. Much of the Arab world – which has historically supported the Palestinian cause on a diplomatic and economic level – was changing its attitude towards Israel. Some Arab countries allied with the Palestinians had signed the so-called Abraham Accords, i.e. agreements for the normalization of diplomatic relations and the creation of economic relations with Israel. These agreements, in fact, ignored the Palestinian issue, and Hamas and other Palestinian groups felt bypassed and threatened.

Israel was very close to stipulating an agreement of this type with Saudi Arabia, the richest and most important of the Persian Gulf countries. This alarmed not only Hamas but also its main ally, Iran: a rapprochement between Israel and Saudi Arabia would threaten the Palestinians and isolate Iran.

The rapprochement between Israel and the Arab countries is not the immediate cause of the Hamas attack, but it probably contributed to creating growing anger and a desire for revenge within the Hamas leadership. “Either we die slowly or we die taking the occupation with us,” one member of the group told the Economist, referring to Israel.

Provoke rebellion

Among Hamas’ objectives there is probably also that of sparking a broader revolt against Israel in the West Bank and, if possible, also in Arab countries. As far as the Arab countries are concerned, for now Hamas’s aim does not seem to have been particularly successful: several Arab countries are, after all, remaining equidistant.

At least for now, even Iran and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, which are the biggest financiers and supporters of Hamas and which have supplied the group with most of its weapons, do not seem willing to take the field directly against Israel to help the Palestinian militiamen. Things could change, especially if Israel decides to invade the Gaza Strip by land, but at the moment there are no particular signs in this sense.

In the West Bank the situation is more complex. Much of the region, which according to the international community should be managed autonomously by the Palestinians, is actually militarily occupied by Israel, which governs it in a rather brutal manner. In this context, Hamas, supported by Iran, competes for the consensus of the Palestinians with Fatah, the party that manages the Palestinian Authority (the government that theoretically administers the West Bank) and which is relatively more moderate. Hamas’s combative rhetoric – combined with the fact that Fatah is now a corrupt and tired entity led in an undemocratic manner by the eighty-seven-year-old Mahmoud Abbas – has meant that Hamas has become increasingly popular and powerful even in the West Bank, where its militiamen are they periodically clash with Israeli settlers, resulting in mutual violence.

Saturday’s attack is, at least in part, a way for Hamas to demonstrate in the eyes of the Palestinians and the Arab population in general that it is the only organization capable of doing something against Israel and in favor of the Palestinian population, unlike Fatah – this, at least, is the reasoning of the group’s management.

A disproportionate reaction

However, it remains very difficult to understand what the longer-term objectives that Hamas hoped to achieve with Saturday’s attack, and whether the group really had a strategy that went beyond indiscriminate massacre. Some analysts are beginning to think that this strategy does not exist, partly because Hamas did not expect the exceptional success it had in Saturday’s attack. Some have called the Hamas attack a “catastrophic success”, because by obtaining results that went far beyond the initial objectives Hamas will provoke an equally violent reaction from the state of Israel.

Other analysts think, however, that Hamas’ objective was precisely to provoke this reaction. That is, that Hamas was seeking a violent response from Israel. In the Washington Post, terrorism expert Peter Krause said Hamas’ goal appears to be to force the government to respond disproportionately: the attack “will push Israel to try to destroy Hamas, which could end up strengthening the group and to aggravate the Palestinian impulse for revenge.”

Hamas’s hope, according to this reasoning, is that the Israeli response to the attack will be so violent and destructive that the world will turn against the state of Israel, and Hamas will eventually emerge in the eyes of the Arab world as the only resistance force to Israeli oppression, even if this means huge losses among the people of Gaza.

These different interpretations are also leading to some discussion about how to characterize the Hamas attack. Some believe the attack is an act of war. For example, the United Nations does it in an official statement they asked both sides, Hamas and Israel, to “respect the laws of war.” An act of war is usually carried out with a strategy in mind and with precise objectives to be achieved, but at the moment it does not seem entirely clear what those of Hamas are.

Other analysts compare the Hamas attack to a terrorist attack, which is less linked to long-term strategies but has more immediate objectives: to spread terror and hatred, obviously, and then elicit a disproportionate response from its victims, as is the one that is putting Israel into action.