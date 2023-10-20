Gandalf never used his true power in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. But for what reason? What reasons did the White Wizard have?

Many viewers still wonder why Gandalf doesn’t use his true power in The Lord of the Rings. In JRR Tolkien’s trilogy, this character is an ancient and powerful being known as a Maia. However, throughout the story he restricts himself from manifesting his true power. Despite his immense ability, the White Wizard is limited by the role he must play. His mission is not to directly fight the Dark Lord Sauron, but to guide and assist the beings of Middle Earth in their own fight against evil.

When the Istari, including Gandalf, are sent to Middle-earth, They are prohibited from using their power to influence beings or the natural order of the world.. This restriction underscores that the defense of Middle-earth against the forces of evil falls to Men and Elves, the Children of Ilúvatar. This Lord of the Rings character’s role as a magician is to support them. Basically, facing forces that are beyond your power. And also making sure the right people are in the right places at the right time. Something that we will probably also see in the Prime Video series The Rings of Power.

A follower of Maiar doctrines to the end

New Line Cinema

Unlike Saruman, who fell into the temptation of wanting to control and dominate, Gandalf understood the importance of not interfering with the natural order of things in Middle Earth.. The Maiar of The Lord of the Rings, to which both wizards belong, were never meant to be rulers. Quite the opposite. His destiny was to assist, guide and possess wisdom. Exceeding oneself in this regard would be a very serious mistake. Something that Bilbo Baggins’ friend, always more humble than Saruman, understood perfectly.

Despite his power, Gandalf does not possess all of the same abilities in his wizard form as in his original form as Olórin the Maia. His body and mind as a magician are different. And this is evidenced when he faces the Balrog. After his resurrection as “The White One,” he gains more power and perhaps memories of his time as Olórin. But despite this, he does not possess the full power of a Maia and remains subject to the restrictions of the Istari. Therefore, he never showed the true power of him.

Gandalf’s true strength lies in his wisdom. Unlike his Istari companions, this wizard is an astute and eternally curious student of the Lord of the Rings universe. This gift of wisdom is precisely what Middle-earth needed in its fight against Sauron. And what sets this Maia apart far beyond his limited magical powers and the magical items he possesses, such as his famous staff.